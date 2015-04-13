You can try Microsoft's own Internet Explorer killer 'Project Spartan' on mobile now

For months, we’ve been itching to hear more details about Microsoft’s own Internet Explorer killer, codenamed “Project Spartan.”

Following the first preview release of Project Spartan’s desktop version late last month, Microsoft rolled out the mobile version of Project Spartan on Friday as part of its latest Windows 10 Technical Preview.

“An early version of Project Spartan is available in this flight. It uses our new rendering engine to give greater interoperability with the modern mobile web, and includes early versions of Reading View and Reading List,” Microsoft’s Gabe Aul wrote in a blog post.

Aul added Project Spartan isn’t the default browser in this preview yet, as it will be available alongside IE11. But Project Spartan’s Program Manager Kyle Pflug wrote in a separate blog post that it will eventually become the only browser included on Windows phones.

Pflug added some tweaks have been applied to the latest Project Spartan for mobile, including the address bar’s move up top, and the inclusion of a small actions bar at the bottom.

“We’ve heard your early feedback about the position of the address bar, and we are looking closely at the design. We encourage you to try out, see what you think, and continue to share your feedback with us,” Pflug wrote.

Other updates include new mail and calendar apps, as well as new phone and messaging apps. It also expanded the types of devices compatible with this preview.

The new Technical Preview is free and available at the Windows Insider Site here.

