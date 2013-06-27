Check Out The Gorgeous Video Game Microsoft Showed Off Today That Had Geeks Drooling

“Project Spark” made big waves at Microsoft’s event today.



The creation game, a Microsoft exclusive, allows players to construct and mould environments with the in-depth option to orchestrate gameplay too.

“Spark” looks to differentiate itself from similar world-building games such as “Minecraft” by introducing a set of in-game developer tools.

The tools give a unique flavour to “Spark,” as they allow players to minutely customise everything from the number of enemies to how those enemies initiate combat.

It goes much deeper than that, and it’s this level of customisation that has people excited.

Where games like “Minecraft” allow for infinitely diverse environments, “Project Spark” ‘s added combat and game mechanics will allow players to create their very own game.

Microsoft demoed that very process during their Windows 8.1 event today, showing how a “Project Spark” environment could be designed on a Windows PC, ported to a living room’s Xbox One, and then tested out.

All within minutes.

