WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the ‘Project Runway’ winners

In a surprise victory against Santino Rice, Chloe Dao won season two by impressing the judges with her elegant designs.
Dao is now a philanthropist who runs a clothing boutique.
After winning the second season of “Project Runway,” Dao returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas, to continue growing her already established boutique, Chloe DAO. She also partnered with QVC and sold her designs there for multiple years.
In 2014, she became an executive producer and judge on “Project Runway Vietnam.”
Dao is an active philanthropist, who’s partnered with organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Salvation Army of Houston. She also started an initiative to donate face masks to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, the designer worked on the fashion Zoom series “The Joy Hour” with fellow designer Jackie Adams. The webinars featured other leaders in the fashion industry.
Jeffrey Sebelia won season three.
Jeffrey Sebelia seemed to play the villain throughout the season, making the fact that he won unpalatable to many fans. But there’s no denying his designs impressed the judges.
Sebelia has tried his hand at designing children’s clothing.
Easily the most successful “Project Runway” alum, Christian Siriano was 21 when he first joined the show and wowed the judges with his designs.
Now, Siriano dresses the stars.
Since winning the competition, Siriano established his namesake line, Christian Siriano, and has continued to impress at New York Fashion Week since 2008.
In 2012, he opened his first boutique in New York, and, in 2013, he became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America — a prestigious organization that strengthens the impact of designers.
He has served as a judge on “Project Runway Junior,” and he took over Tim Gunn’s role as mentor starting on season 17 of “Project Runway.”
The designer has also dressed a slew of celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid — to name a few.
Leanne Marshall won season five.
Season five delivered yet another commercially successful winner in the form of Leanne Marshall.
Marshall also dresses celebrities.
Since winning her season, Marshall has moved to New York City and developed her own line.
She’s also wowed at New York Fashion Week since 2008, and her flowy dresses have been worn by the likes of Ariana Grande, Solange, and Jackie Cruz.
She even designed her own wedding gown — as well as her maid of honor’s dress — for her own elopement in 2018.
Irina Shabayeva won season six.
Irina Shabayeva’s armor-inspired designs for her final “Project Runway” show were undeniably winners.
Shabayeva continues to design.
Since winning season six of “Project Runway,” Shabayeva has focused on her eponymous brand and has shown at several fashion weeks around the world.
In 2011, she launched a bridal collection exclusive to Kleinfeld, the famous New York bridal store featured on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.” That same year, she launched her outerwear line LUXE by Irina.
In 2013, Shabayeva competed on season three of “Project Runway: All Stars” and placed sixth. She was also second runner-up on the recent seventh season in 2019.
The designer has dressed celebrities including Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood, Madonna, Kelly Ripa, and Kelly Clarkson.
Seth Aaron Henderson won season seven.
Seth Aaron Henderson became the first designer to win both “Project Runway” and “Project Runway: All Stars” (season three).
Henderson now focuses on sustainable fashion.
After his success within the “Project Runway” franchise, Henderson focused on sustainable fashion, working with brands such as Earthtec and SolarWorld.
His designs have attracted celebrity clientele like Lady Gaga, Grace Jones, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry.
He’s known for using organic fabrics and plastic bottles in his fashion lines, and in 2017, he partnered with the brand Feetz to release a line of 3D-printed shoes.
She had only taken up sewing four months before the competition and had no garments constructed when Gunn visited her home before the finale.
Despite all that, she pulled through and took home the title.
Ayoung-Chee now owns a successful boutique.
After winning the ninth season of “Project Runway,” Ayoung-Chee created a resort-wear clothing line. According to her website, she also manages a coworking space, a clothing boutique, and a café in Trinidad and Tobago.
Ayoung-Chee appeared as a mentor on the “Project Runway” spin-off series “Under the Gunn” back in 2014.
The designer also competed on season seven of “Project Runway: All Stars” in 2019 and came in 10th place.