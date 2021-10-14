Search

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the ‘Project Runway’ winners

Sam Gutierrez
Project runway
Aspiring designers compete for the winning title on ‘Project Runway.’ Getty Images/Larry Busacca
  • On “Project Runway,” fashion designers compete against each other for a grand prize.
  • Past winners, like Christian Siriano and Leanne Marshall, went on to create successful brands.
  • Other winners, like Gretchen Jones, have expanded their careers beyond designing.
Jay McCarroll won season one.
Jay McCarroll
Jay McCarroll won the first season of ‘Project Runway’ in 2005. Nick Ruedel/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Known for not winning a single challenge during the entire competition — other than the actual finale, of course — Jay McCarroll was the unlikely champion of season one.
McCarroll has remained in the spotlight across a variety of platforms.
Jay McCarroll
Jay McCarroll has a wide array of successes under his belt. Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
Post-“Project Runway,” McCarroll starred in “Project Jay,” which focused on his attempts to establish himself after his win.

McCarroll also starred in the documentary short “Eleven Minutes,” which followed the process of creating his 2006 New York Fashion Week collection.

He made headlines in 2010 when he won VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” after losing 40 pounds (18kg).

As for his design career in the entertainment industry, he was the stylist for two short films, “Red Skyes at Night: The Story of Flower” (2016) and “Fleur” (2017).

Chloe Dao won season two.
Chloe Dao
Chloe Dao took down the competition on season two. Mike Ruiz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
In a surprise victory against Santino Rice, Chloe Dao won season two by impressing the judges with her elegant designs.
Dao is now a philanthropist who runs a clothing boutique.
Chloe Dao
Chloe Dao owns a boutique called Chloe DAO. Bob Levey/Getty Images for Remy Martin
After winning the second season of “Project Runway,” Dao returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas, to continue growing her already established boutique, Chloe DAO. She also partnered with QVC and sold her designs there for multiple years.

In 2014, she became an executive producer and judge on “Project Runway Vietnam.”

Dao is an active philanthropist, who’s partnered with organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Salvation Army of Houston. She also started an initiative to donate face masks to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the designer worked on the fashion Zoom series “The Joy Hour” with fellow designer Jackie Adams. The webinars featured other leaders in the fashion industry. 

Jeffrey Sebelia won season three.
Jeffrey Sebelia
Jeffrey Sebelia created memorable designs. Mark Mainz/Getty Images For IMG
Jeffrey Sebelia seemed to play the villain throughout the season, making the fact that he won unpalatable to many fans. But there’s no denying his designs impressed the judges.
Sebelia has tried his hand at designing children’s clothing.
Jeffrey Sebelia
Jeffrey Sebelia at a 2010 event for Gen Art. Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images
After “Project Runway,” he told New York Magazine in 2007 that he got a gig designing the costumes for the “Bratz” (2007) live-action movie. In the interview, he called the dolls “slutty” and, according to LA Weekly, this comment cost him the job. 

In 2010, he was named head designer of the LA-based clothing brand Fluxus, but he eventually left that position to pursue creating a line of children’s clothing called La Miniatura.

Sebelia took a break from La Miniatura in 2013 to participate on the third season of “Project Runway: All Stars” — on which he placed seventh out of 11 contestants.

According to his website, Sebelia has also worked with clothing companies like Guess and Urban Outfitters.

Christian Siriano won season four.
Christian siriano project runway
Christian Siriano won ‘Project Runway’ when he was 21 years old. Mitch Haaseth/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Easily the most successful “Project Runway” alum, Christian Siriano was 21 when he first joined the show and wowed the judges with his designs. 
Now, Siriano dresses the stars.
Christian siriano
Christian Siriano is one of the most well-known ‘Project Runway’ winners. John Lamparski/Getty Images
Since winning the competition, Siriano established his namesake line, Christian Siriano, and has continued to impress at New York Fashion Week since 2008.

In 2012, he opened his first boutique in New York, and, in 2013, he became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America — a prestigious organization that strengthens the impact of designers.

He has served as a judge on “Project Runway Junior,” and he took over Tim Gunn’s role as mentor starting on season 17 of “Project Runway.”

The designer has also dressed a slew of celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid — to name a few.

Leanne Marshall won season five.
Leanne marshall
Leanne Marshall was the victorious designer on season five. Scott Gries/Getty Images for IMG
Season five delivered yet another commercially successful winner in the form of Leanne Marshall.
Marshall also dresses celebrities.
Leanne Marshall
Leanne Marshall has become highly recognized for her bridal gowns. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity
Since winning her season, Marshall has moved to New York City and developed her own line.

She’s also wowed at New York Fashion Week since 2008, and her flowy dresses have been worn by the likes of Ariana Grande, Solange, and Jackie Cruz.

In 2011, Marshall launched her signature bridal line, and she’s since become highly recognized for those gowns as well as her ready-to-wear designs.

She even designed her own wedding gown — as well as her maid of honor’s dress — for her own elopement in 2018.

Irina Shabayeva won season six.
Irina Shabayeva
Irina Shabayeva beat out Carol Hannah Whitfield and Althea Harper. Joe Kohen/WireImage/Getty Images
Irina Shabayeva’s armor-inspired designs for her final “Project Runway” show were undeniably winners.
Shabayeva continues to design.
Irina Shabayeva
Irina Shabayeva at New York Fashion Week in 2019. Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Irina Shabyeva
Since winning season six of “Project Runway,” Shabayeva has focused on her eponymous brand and has shown at several fashion weeks around the world.

In 2011, she launched a bridal collection exclusive to Kleinfeld, the famous New York bridal store featured on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.” That same year, she launched her outerwear line LUXE by Irina.

In 2013, Shabayeva competed on season three of “Project Runway: All Stars” and placed sixth. She was also second runner-up on the recent seventh season in 2019. 

The designer has dressed celebrities including Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood, Madonna, Kelly Ripa, and Kelly Clarkson.

Seth Aaron Henderson won season seven.
Seth Aaron Henderson
Seth Aaron Henderson had very dramatic styling. Lifetime
Seth Aaron Henderson became the first designer to win both “Project Runway” and “Project Runway: All Stars” (season three).
Henderson now focuses on sustainable fashion.
Seth aaron henderson
Seth Aaron Henderson at the Academy Awards Style Lounge in 2011. Rebecca Sapp/WireImage/Getty Images
After his success within the “Project Runway” franchise, Henderson focused on sustainable fashion, working with brands such as Earthtec and SolarWorld.

His designs have attracted celebrity clientele like Lady Gaga, Grace Jones, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry.

He’s known for using organic fabrics and plastic bottles in his fashion lines, and in 2017, he partnered with the brand Feetz to release a line of 3D-printed shoes.

In 2019, Henderson was named lead designer for Fin Fun, an Idaho-based brand that sells mermaid tails and swimwear. 

Henderson also recently competed on season seven of “Project Runway: All Stars” in 2019, but he went home early on and came in 13th place. 

Gretchen Jones won season eight.
Gretchen Jones
Gretchen Jones’ win was considered an upset. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG
Some viewers were upset when Gretchen Jones won season eight over fan-favorite Mondo Guerra.
Jones has backed away from designing. Instead, she’s focused her career on consulting.
Gretchen jones
Gretchen Jones at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2012. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
After her “Project Runway” stint, Jones moved to Brooklyn where she ran her ready-to-wear women’s line, Gretchen Jones NYC.

Over the past 10 years, Jones has had the chance to work and partner with brands like REI, Converse, Little Sister Creative, and East Olivia. 

Today, Jones has largely shifted her career from designing to consulting.

Anya Ayoung-Chee won season nine.
Anya Ayoung-Chee
Anya Ayoung-Chee was a surprising winner for many viewers. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Anya Ayoung-Chee’s season nine victory is quite a dramatic story.

She had only taken up sewing four months before the competition and had no garments constructed when Gunn visited her home before the finale.

Despite all that, she pulled through and took home the title. 

Ayoung-Chee now owns a successful boutique.
Anya ayoung chee
Anya Ayoung-Chee at the 2020 WYLD FLWR pre-party at the Museum of Sex. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images
After winning the ninth season of “Project Runway,” Ayoung-Chee created a resort-wear clothing line. According to her website, she also manages a coworking space, a clothing boutique, and a café in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ayoung-Chee appeared as a mentor on the “Project Runway” spin-off series “Under the Gunn” back in 2014.

The designer also competed on season seven of “Project Runway: All Stars” in 2019 and came in 10th place. 

In 2020, she debuted a new collection from her woman’s wear line WYLD FLWR at the Museum of Sex.

Dmitry Sholokhov won season 10.
Dmitry Sholokhov
Dmitry Sholokhov impressed the judges with his sophisticated designs. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Dmitry Sholokhov was another double winner, beating out the competition on both “Project Runway” and “Project Runway: All Stars” (season four).
Sholokhov has his own clothing line.
Dmitry sholokhov
Dmitry Sholokhov at the 2019 Metropolitan Fashion Awards. Achim Harding/Getty Images
After his wins, Sholokhov dedicated himself to his own line, which works mostly on private commissions.

After winning season 10 of “Project Runway” and season four of “Project Runway: All Stars,” the designer came in second place on the seventh season of “All Stars.”

In 2019, he tied with designer Sue Wong for fashion designer of the year at the Metropolitan Fashion Awards. 

Michelle Lesniak won season 11.
Michelle Lesniak Franklin,
Michelle Lesniak didn’t have any formal fashion training before the show. Lifetime
After nearly being cut from the show early on, Michelle Lesniak was named the champion of season 11.
Lesniak continues to design in Portland.
M. Lesniak
Michelle Lesniak’s studio is open only by appointment. @michelleiswell/Twitter
After winning her season, and a brief stint on “Project Runway: All Stars” season four, Lesniak returned to her hometown of Portland, Oregon, where she’s currently designing for her own boutique.

Lesniak returned to “Project Runway: All Stars” in 2019 for season seven and took home the big prize. 

Dom Streater won season 12.
Dom Streater
Dom Streater wasn’t afraid to take fashion risks. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Dom Streater stole the show with her graphic prints that easily secured her spot as the winner of season 12.
Streater is now designing T-shirts, scarves, and jackets.
Dom Streater
Dom Streater also paints abstract art. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
After her success on “Project Runway,” she went on to win season five of “Project Runway: All Stars.”

Streater is currently working in Philadelphia and, according to a 2018 interview with The News and Observer, she considers herself a slow-fashion designer.

Her label offers limited-edition T-shirts, scarves, and jackets for sale, as well as abstract paintings.

Sean Kelly won season 13.
Sean kelly
Sean Kelly came from New Zealand and beat out the competition. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
After wowing audiences with a dress that went from white to multicolored under the runway’s rain, New Zealander Sean Kelly won the whole competition on season 13.
Kelly is selling his designs in New York.
Sean kelly project runway
He participates in New York Fashion Week. seanpatrickkelly/Instagram
Post-“Project Runway,” Kelly is still living and designing in New York, primarily for Hercules, a men’s luxury swimwear brand. 

The designer recently came in seventh place on season seven of “Project Runway: All Stars.”

Ashley Nell Tipton won season 14.
Ashley nell Tipton
Ashley Nell Tipton creates fun, wearable designs. Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images
Ashley Nell Tipton stood out on “Project Runway” for teaming up with plus-size models and producing eye-catching designs. 
Tipton has continued designing and she’s worked with some notable brands.
Ashley nell tipton
Ashley Nell Tipton at New York Fashion Week in 2017. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
After her “Project Runway” win, Tipton signed a contract with JCPenney to design and be the face of their plus-size boutique.

She has also designed for Simplicity, K and M Accessories, and has launched her own clothing and eyewear lines.  

In 2020, Tipton announced on her YouTube channel that she was going to stop designing. Instead, she’s shifted to posting regular episodes of her YouTube series the “Love ‘YOU’ Show.”

In October, Tipton won the emerging-designer award at Fashion Week San Diego. 

Erin Robertson won season 15.
Erin robertson
Erin Robertson had a creative and flashy line on the show. Bravo
With her banana-print looks and silver coats, Erin Robertson took home the winning title on season 15 of “Project Runway.”
Robertson has had her designs appear in multiple magazines.
Erin robertson
Erin Robertson also maintains an active social media following. an_erin/Instagram
After her win on season 15, Robertson also won the Council of Fashion Designers of America Teen Vogue Scholarship.

Since then, she’s returned to Boston where she continues to design and do other creative work.

Her designs have appeared in publications like Marie Claire, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Forbes, and Elite Daily.

In 2018, Robertson collaborated with Starbursts and DDB Studio to create “The Pink Starburst Collection,” and she’s also worked with Jifei Ou at the MIT Media Lab to create pieces designed with 3D-printed fur.

More recently, she partnered with MIT again in 2020 to help judge innovative solutions for face masks and PPE through the institution’s Pandemic Response CoLab. 

Kentaro Kameyama won season 16.
Kentaro Kameyama
Kentaro Kameyama (center) at the Art Hearts Fashion Holiday Couture du Couture event in 2017. Amy Graves/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Kentaro Kameyama claimed the title of season 16 winner, and the designer has been busy working since the end of the show.
Kameyama has already had successful runway shows since his win.
Kentaro kameyama
Kentaro Kameyama at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2019. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images
He’s already shown collections at LA, Paris, New York Fashion Weeks, and the ready-to-wear pieces are available for purchase on his website.

Kameyama also currently teaches and serves as chairman at The Fashion School of Los Angeles.

Outside of fashion, Kameyama is a classical pianist and composer.

Jhoan “Sebastian” Grey won season 17.
Sebastian grey project runway
Jhoan ‘Sebastian’ Grey won ‘Project Runway’ in 2019. Barbara Nitke/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Jhoan “Sebastian” Grey wowed the judges with his high-end style on season 17 of “Project Runway.”
Grey had the chance to debut his designs at New York Fashion Week.
Sebastian grey new york fashion week
Sebastian Grey attended New York Fashion Week in 2020. Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
After Grey took home the winning title in 2020, he got to debut his “Lineage” collection in collaboration with the Fashion for a Cause Foundation at New York Fashion Week.
Geoffrey Mac won season 18.
Geoffrey mac
Geoffrey Mac is the most recent winner of ‘Project Runway.’ Joe Pugliese/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Geoffrey Mac was a fan-favorite on season 18, so it’s no surprise that he took home the big prize. 
Mac just won “Project Runway” in March 2020, so he hasn’t done much yet.
Geoffrey mac project runway
Geoffrey Mac (left) appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.’ Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mac is the most recent winner from the 2020 season, but he was already pretty successful before going on the show.

His designs have dressed celebrities like Bjork, Brooke Candy, Madonna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Icona Pop, and Kesha.

About the Author
Sam Gutierrez