WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the ‘Project Runway’ winners

McCarroll has remained in the spotlight across a variety of platforms.

Post-“Project Runway,” McCarroll starred in “Project Jay,” which focused on his attempts to establish himself after his win.

McCarroll also starred in the documentary short “Eleven Minutes,” which followed the process of creating his 2006 New York Fashion Week collection.

He made headlines in 2010 when he won VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” after losing 40 pounds (18kg).

As for his design career in the entertainment industry, he was the stylist for two short films, “Red Skyes at Night: The Story of Flower” (2016) and “Fleur” (2017).