"Project Runway" Not Going To Lifetime Yet

When it rains, it pours…on Harvey Weinstein’s head.



Today, New York State Supreme Court judge Richard B. Lowe III granted NBC Universal’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block Harvey Weinstein from taking Project Runway to Lifetime.

Uh-oh. Granted this is just a preliminary ban, not a final decision. The injunction should stay in place until the judge renders a decision on NBC’s lawsuit, then it will either become permanent if NBC wins or disappear if the Weinstein Company wins.

NBC Universal released the following statement: “NBC Universal is pleased that the court granted our motion for a preliminary injunction against The Weinstein Company. The overwhelming evidence demonstrated that The Weinstein Company violated NBC Universal’s right of first refusal to future cycles of Project Runway. After hearing all of the evidence, the court issued an order prohibiting The Weinstein Company from taking the show or any spin-off to Lifetime.”

But even though a preliminary injunction traditionally means the status quo will stay in effect, Bravo can’t keep the show either, according to The Weinstein Company, who released this statement, courtesy of The New York Times:

“We are glad that the court held that NBC Universal cannot exhibit the program on Bravo and that the court required NBC Universal to post a minimum $20 million bond. Obviously we will be appealing and remain committed to our partners.”

It’s a good thing Lifetime delayed Project Runway‘s premiere from November to January. However, Runway‘s new network had built much of their winter schedule around their latest outfit.

More from The New York Times: The judge, Richard B. Lowe III, ruled favourably on NBC‘s claim that it should get relief because the Weinstein Company, the owner of “Project Runway,” closed a deal with Lifetime without granting NBC a last opportunity to match the terms of the deal, a right NBC claimed its contract guaranteed.

The decision stunned parties on all sides of the deal because such injunctions are so rarely granted in entertainment industry disputes. NBC executives said the decision meant the judge had concluded that NBC would win the case on its merits.

In the short term the decision means that “Project Runway” cannot be presented on Lifetime, nor marketed and promoted by that network. Nor can Lifetime offer any spinoffs of the show, as it had planned.

Entertainment Weekly, meanwhile, answers the burning question of what will happen to the show’s production, which has already begun:

According to a Weinstein spokeswoman, production on the sixth season will continue. Casting has already been completed — and production was under way on both coasts — for the new cycle, which is being executive-produced by Bunim-Murray Productions (The Real World).

The parties will next meet with the judge on October 15 to set a trial schedule. Good luck wrapping things up by January.

See Also: MGM Showing First Signs Of Weinstein Breakup

Harvey Weinstein: Hey, Jeff Zucker, Thanks for Greenlighting My Show and Suing Me

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.