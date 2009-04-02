"Project Runway" Lawsuit Settled

UPDATE: An early Associated Press report incorrectly stated that NBC Universal would pay The Weinstein Company for the right to move Project Runway to Lifetime. Instead, the opposite will occur. The Weinstein Company will pay NBC Universal an undisclosed amount to move the show to Lifetime. So, in fact, it looks like Harvey and co. are the losers here. They not only have to pay all of their legal fees but also this additional sum.

EARLIER: NBC Universal and The Weinstein Company have (finally!) resolved their legal dispute over the fate of Project Runway. The show will now air on Lifetime as was oringally planned, and NBC Universal will pay The Weinstein Company “for the right to move ‘Project Runway’ to Lifetime.”

NBC’s written statement said that “all parties are pleased with the outcome,” and we’re sure NBC is. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein released a statement saying, “”I want to personally congratulate Jeff Zucker… for resolving this in a professional manner,” which makes it sound like he’s relieved a settlement occured, allowing this show to finally see the light of day. but we have to say it kind of seems like NBC lost this one. The Weinstein Company made a separate deal to move the show to Lifetime and then NBC sued Harvey Weinstein and co. for allegedly violating the terms of their deal. Now, the Weinsteins get what they want and NBC has to pay up.

In a separate statement obtained by Nikki Finke, Lifetime’s president and CEO, Andrea Wong, said, “I couldn’t be more excited that Lifetime will bring its viewers an amazing, all-new season of Project Runway this summer. Lifetime is the perfect home for this outstanding program as well as its companion series Models of the Runway. All of us at Lifetime are thrilled to move forward with Heidi, Tim, Nina, Michael, The Weinstein Company and the entire Project Runway team.”

