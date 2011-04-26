Project Cafe And 3DS: The Perfect Connection

After a week of speculation, Nintendo announced plans to unveil its next console at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which takes place in Los Angeles, CA June 7-9.



The system, codename Project Cafe, is supposedly more powerful than both the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. We’ve also heard that the revolutionary controller features a high-resolution display.

Nintendo’s always been tight-lipped when it comes to new hardware, so we expect plenty of rumours leading up to the company’s press conference.

That said, we can’t help but wonder if this impressive sounding tech will somehow connect to 3DS, but on a more advanced level than GameCube and Game Boy Advance. It makes a lot of sense, as the portable has impressive features under the hood.

On that note, we came up with a few ways Project Cafe could interact with 3DS.

StreetPass: This allows 3DS units to wirelessly communicate and exchange data, allowing users to share Miis and square off in Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition. There’s no reason why Project Cafe wouldn’t include this technology. In fact, we expect it to. At least this way, you can gain access to new levels, characters and secret items by visiting someone’s house, so long as you activate your 3DS’ Wi-Fi.

Extra controller: Although we expect Project Cafe’s controllers to include two analogue sticks, the 3DS circle pad will make the device compatible with several titles, which means it could double as an extra controller, providing it syncs with the console.

Camera support/exclusives: Nintendo could always program Project Cafe titles to include bonus 3DS content that you’d access by scanning codes off the television via the handheld’s two outer facing cameras. From there, you’d have the option of saving this data to an SD card.

Accumulating play coins: As an added bonus, syncing a 3DS with Project Cafe could earn the user some play coins, used to unlock content in a variety of games. Sure beats walking.

Social networking: The word “cafe” brings to mind images of people communicating with each other or simply doing their own thing. On that note, Project Cafe may include some sort of social networking we’ve never experienced before on a console, going far beyond Xbox Live. If that’s the case, a software update could add this feature (or features) to 3DS, letting people “connect” to console owners.

