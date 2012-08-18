Progressive Settles With Comedian Who Said The Company Defended His Sister's Killer

Photo: Wikipedia

Progressive Insurance has agreed to pay “tens of thousands” more in addition to the court-mandated $75,000 in a bid to end the public relations nightmare that was created when a comedian accused the company of defending his sister’s killer.Matt Fisher took to his blog on Monday to call out Progressive Insurance for not only failing to pay when his sister died in a car accident but for allegedly defending the man responsible for the accident in court. He claimed Progressive’s legal team defended the driver responsible for the accident, who was ultimately found to be negligent.



Progressive claimed it did no such thing.

A jury in Maryland awarded the Fisher family $760,000. Progressive was on the hook for $75,000 of that but agreed to pay more because of “the way the company treated the claim and involved itself in the case,” The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Friday.

“They paid what we asked them to pay,” Fisher family attorney Allen Cohen told Law Blog.

Progressive, which announced the settlement on its website, said it felt it wasn’t appropriate to comment on the case while it was ongoing but reiterated the company’s sympathy for the Fisher family.

Progressive came under fire earlier this week for its seemingly automated replies to the outrage over the case that gripped social media.

