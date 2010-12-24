Cleveland Indians Turn Progressive Field Into A Winter Theme Park

Photo: New York Times

Looking for new ways to generate revenue, the Cleveland Indians opened their own winter carnival called “Snow Days” at the aptly named Progressive Field the day after Thanksgiving.The mini-theme park features a snow tubing hill that starts in the centre field bleachers and cascades down through through right field, and a quarter-mile ice skating track that circles the outfield, bullpens, and underneath the bleachers.



The Indians, who finished dead last in attendance in 2010, are hoping that the park will attract more attention to the Indians and give children long-lasting memories of a unique experience.

Cleveland expects to take a loss on Snow Days this year, but the team is optimistic that it will pay dividends in the long-term. Indians President Mark Shapiro said a “half-dozen” MLB clubs have visited Progressive Field to see how the operation is run.

Tickets to Snow Days range from $5 to $25.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.