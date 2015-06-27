Learn any of these 11 programming languages and you'll always have a job

“Software is eating the world,” venture capitalist Marc Andreessen famously declared. Someone has to write that software. Why not you?

There are thousands of programming languages, but some of them are far more popular than others. When a company goes out to find new programming talent, they’re looking for people familiar with the languages and systems they already use — and they don’t always want to experiment with newcomers like Google Go or Apple Swift.

Here are the programming languages you should learn if you always want to have a job, as suggested by the popular TIOBE Index and Redmonk Programming Language Rankings.

PHP: This language for programming web sites is incredibly common -- some estimates say it powers one-third of the web. Big sites like WordPress, Facebook, and Yahoo use it. A lot of programmers also hate PHP with a passion -- Stack Exchange founder Jeff Atwood once wrote 'PHP isn't so much a language as a random collection of arbitrary stuff, a virtual explosion at the keyword and function factory.' An Internet meme explains a lot of programmers' attitude towards the language. Perl: Originally developed by a NASA engineer in the late eighties, Perl excels at processing text, and developers like it because it's powerful and flexible. It was once famously described as 'the duct tape of the web,' because it's really great at holding websites together, but it's also not the most elegant language. C: One of the oldest programming languages still in common use, C was created in the early 1970s. In 1978, the language's legendary and still widely read manual, the 800 page 'The C Programming Language,' saw print for the first time. Objective-C: The original C programming language was so influential that it inspired a lot of similarly-named successors, all of which took their inspiration from the original but added features from other languages. Objective-C has grown in popularity as the standard language to build iPhone apps, though Apple's been pushing its own Swift language, too. JavaScript: This is a super-popular programming language primarily used in web apps. But it doesn't have much to do with Java besides the name. JavaScript runs a lot of the modern web, but it also catches a lot of flak for slowing browsers down and sometimes exposing users to security vulnerabilities. A little JavaScript code. Visual Basic: Microsoft's Visual Basic (and its successor, Visual Basic .NET) tries to make programming easier with a graphical element that lets you change portions of a program by dragging and dropping. It's old, and some think it's lacking features next to other languages, but with Microsoft's backing, it's still got its users out there. Microsoft Visual Studio 6 running on Windows Vista Ruby: Like Python, developers like this 24-year-old language because it's easy to read and write the code. Also popular is Rails, an add-on framework for Ruby that makes it really easy to use it to build web apps. The language's official motto is 'A programmer's best friend.' CSS: Short for 'Cascading Style Sheets,' CSS is a programming language to design the format and layout of a website. A lot of website menus and mobile app menus are written with CSS, in conjunction with JavaScript and garden-variety HTML. Håkon Wium Lie, co-creator of the CSS standard. R: This is the programming language of choice for statisticians and anybody doing data analysis. Google has gone on record as a big fan of R, for the power it gives to its mathematicians.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.