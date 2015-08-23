THE PROGRAMMATIC-ADVERTISING REPORT: Mobile, video, and real-time bidding drive growth in programmatic

BI Intelligence In real-time bidding, digital ads are auctioned off in the milliseconds before a page loads.

The embrace of programmatic ad-buying tools is fuelling a dramatic uptick in the share of digital ads sold through programmatic platforms, particularly those focused on real-time bidding or RTB.

Total US programmatic ad revenue will top nearly $US15 billion this year, according to BI Intelligence estimates. RTB, particularly mobile and video RTB, are spearheading growth.

In in-depth research from BI Intelligence that updates our popular July 2014 report on programmatic, we find that the US digital-ad market will reach a programmatic “tipping-point”: For the first time this year, programmatic transactions will be a majority (52%) of non-search digital-ad spend. We estimate 30.6% of total digital-ad spend will go to programmatic real-time bidding (RTB) platforms, and 21.7% will go to non-RTB programmatic.

