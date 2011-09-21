Program Alert: The Beet Leadership Webcast on Original Web Content, Live from AOL Studio in LA Today at 11 PDT/2 EDT - RECORDED EARLIER

beet_tv on livestream.com. Broadcast Live Free Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.com



We have an outstanding group of panelists to discuss the economics, social strategies and creativity around original entertainment video for the Web. There’s a lot happening and we’re going to go deep.

We will stream the 90-minute program beginning today, Tuesday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET on our Livestream channel, on Beet.TV and right here.

Helping moderate the event will be Paul Kontonis, Chairman of the International Academy of Web Television and VP, Group Director for Brand Content at The Third Act, Digitas.

Many thanks to AOL Video for presenting this event with us and for sponsoring Beet.TV for the month of September.

Check out our blockbuster line-up:

Yuri Baranovsky, Actor, Writer, Producer

Ross Glick, Co-Founder, Indelible

Brandon Laatsch, Cinematographer, Stunts

Gabe Lewis, Head of Original Video, AOL

Taryn O’Neill, Actor, Writer, Producer

Dan Weinstein, Manager, The Collective

Chris M. Williams, General Manager, T180 Studios, The Walt Disney Company

Freddie “W” Wong, Actor, Producer

Steve Woolf, VP for Content, Blip.tv

Please follow the purple network at @beet_tv and the hash tag for the event is #beetshow

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.