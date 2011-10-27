Program Alert: Live Webcast on Video News Discovery w/ Bloomberg, CBS News, Gannett, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Presented by Taboola,: 4.26 at 2 p.m. EDT

Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.comAs the technology of news creation, distribution and consumption is quickly changing, publishers have the opportunity to connect with new audiences through original content creation, site design, search and discovery.



These topics will be explored in a 90-minute Webcast on Tuesday, October 26 from 2:00 to 3:30 EDT Our participants will be:

Ann Derry, Editorial Director, Video and Television, The New York Times

Dan Farber, Editor-in-Chief CBSNews.com

Stacy Kennedy, Senior Producer for Multimedia, Bloomberg

Shawn Bender, Editorial Director, Video, the Wall Street Journal

Kate Merry Walters, Senior Director for Video, Gannett Digital

Blaise Zerega, CEO, Fora.tv

Taboola’s CEO Adam Singolda and SVP Ira Silberstein

I will be moderating this Webcast from the Manhattan studios of Livestream.

Please tune-in. If you can’t join us live, we will publish the session in an on-demand file later in the afternoon. You can grab the embed code here or pick a size that fits your site on the our Livestream channel.

Many thanks to our friends from Taboola for sponsoring and to Livestream, our fantastic live streaming partner.

Join the the conversation on Twitter by following us at @beet_tv and use #beetshow for discussion around tomorrow’s event.

