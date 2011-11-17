Program Alert: 11/15 at 2:30 ET: Beet.TV Leadership Summit: The Value of Engagement, Presented by Tremor Video

Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.comBeet.TV Leadership Summit and Live Webcast



Presented by Tremor Video, Hosted by Digitas

THE VALUE OF ENGAGEMENT

The Next Phase of Online Video Advertising: The Value of Engagement

Tuesday, November 15 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET

with

Jason Krebs, Chief Media Officer, Tremor Video

Dave Marsey, Senior Vice President/Group Media Director, Digitas

and a distinguished panel of digital media executives, including:

Riley McDonough. SVP/General Manager, Thomson Reuters

Beth Doyle, Innovations Director, VivaKi

Jill Griffin, SVP, Strategy & Innovation Director, MediaVest

James Kiernan, SVP, Managing Director at ZenithOptimedia

Mark Marvel, Senior Director of Video Monetization, MSNBC.com

Sean O’Neal, President, Vizu Corporation

Live via Livestream from the New York office of Digitas. You will find the Webcast on this page.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.