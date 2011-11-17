Program Alert: 11/15 at 2:30 ET: Beet.TV Leadership Summit: The Value of Engagement, Presented by Tremor Video

Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.comBeet.TV Leadership Summit and Live Webcast
Presented by Tremor Video, Hosted by Digitas
THE VALUE OF ENGAGEMENT
The Next Phase of Online Video Advertising: The Value of Engagement
Tuesday, November 15 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET
with
Jason Krebs, Chief Media Officer, Tremor Video
Dave Marsey, Senior Vice President/Group Media Director, Digitas
and a distinguished panel of digital media executives, including:
Riley McDonough. SVP/General Manager, Thomson Reuters
Beth Doyle, Innovations Director, VivaKi
Jill Griffin, SVP, Strategy & Innovation Director, MediaVest
James Kiernan, SVP, Managing Director at ZenithOptimedia
Mark Marvel, Senior Director of Video Monetization, MSNBC.com
Sean O’Neal, President, Vizu Corporation
Live via Livestream from the New York office of Digitas. You will find the Webcast on this page.
You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.