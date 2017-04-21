The most effective way to smile in dating app photos varies by gender -- here are 5 tips on what photos to pick

When you’re choosing the right photo for your dating app profile, the setting can make a huge impact, and it varies between men and women.

Dating app Hinge analysed its data to find out which types of shots proved most successful. Here are the most useful things they found:

Smiling varies by gender. Hinge found that there was a gender difference when it came to the question of whether to smile with teeth or without teeth. Women smiling with teeth were 76% more likely to get a like than those smiling without teeth. For men, it was the opposite. Men smiling without teeth were 43% more likely to get a like than those smiling with teeth.

Stop it with the selfies. Hinge found selfies were 40% less likely to receive a like.

Get off the beach. For both genders, beach photos were relatively less likely to get a like, whereas sports photos were more likely to — to the tune of plus 75%.

Let people see your eyes. Hinge found sunglasses pushed down your chances by 41%.

Hinge found sunglasses pushed down your chances by 41%. The biggest downer was a potential rival. Posing with a “possible significant other” put a damper on likes, as it lowered your chances by 98%.

