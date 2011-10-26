Law Is By Far The Highest Paying Subject For Professors

Abby Rogers

Law professors outearn theology professors, the lowest earning group of academics, by almost $60,000.

The average law professor earns $134,162, higher than any other subject, according to new data from The Chronicle of Higher Education. Engineering, business, information technology and diversity studies rounded out the top five for professor salaries.

The lowest paying subjects for professors include theology, art, English and physical education.

Here’s the top paying subjects:

top 10 highest paying majors

Photo: The Chronicle of Higher Education

 Here’s the bottom:

bottom 10 highest earning

Photo: The Chronicle of Higher Education

