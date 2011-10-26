Law Is By Far The Highest Paying Subject For Professors

Law professors outearn theology professors, the lowest earning group of academics, by almost $60,000.



The average law professor earns $134,162, higher than any other subject, according to new data from The Chronicle of Higher Education. Engineering, business, information technology and diversity studies rounded out the top five for professor salaries.

The lowest paying subjects for professors include theology, art, English and physical education.

Here’s the top paying subjects:

Photo: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Here’s the bottom:

Photo: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.