Professor Threatening To Fail Student-Athlete If She Misses Class To Play In The National Volleyball Championship

A student athlete at East Central College may not get to play in the national junior college volleyball championships because her biology professor says she’s already missed too many classes.

According to local station KTVI, Hannah Leslie — a freshman volleyball player at ECC — is a strong student who receives a full scholarship from the school. When she’s in season though, she often has to travel for games and has missed three of her biology classes this semester — all of which have been approved by the school’s athletic director.

However, Leslie’s biology professor is now threatening to fail her if she misses class again this week to attend the championship tomorrow in Toledo. “It’s absolutely mindblowing that a junior college bio prof thinks s/he should deprive a student-athlete of her opportunity like this,” Timothy Burke — a former community college professor — writes at Deadspin.

The school will fly Leslie out to Ohio for one day so she doesn’t miss another biology class, KTVI reports.

