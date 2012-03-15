PROFESSOR: There Shouldn't Be Quotas For Women On Boards

Photo: University of Houston

As the European Commission considers implementing quotas for women on boards, it brings up the question: Should the U.S. do the same?Last year women represented only 16 per cent of corporate board positions at Fortune 500 companies.



While that number is unacceptable, says Latha Ramchand, dean and professor at the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business, “You don’t want to legislate that. You want that to come out on its own. If there’s diversity, it makes for a stronger organisation. I’m a woman, but I don’t want any special treatment. I can stand out on my own. I can compete. So we need to send that message. It will also help men feel less threatened.”

Ramchand told us that as more women enter the workforce, the small percentage of women in those board positions will naturally increase: “It’s not about being a woman or a man. It’s about whoever can get the job done.”

“It’s becoming so competitive that if talent happens to be in the form of a woman, then that’s what we need and employers are starting to think that way.”



