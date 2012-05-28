PROFESSOR: The Way You've Been Using Daily Deals Sites Is Wrong

Photo: Gilt

We’ve long suspected that shopping on flash sale sites can be extremely addictive and daily deals tempt us to impulse shop.Now a Kansas State University professor has stepped up to warn consumers to stay away unless they question what’s driving their purchase—and don’t let the deal find them.



Buying a daily deal from a time-limited website like Groupon is only smart if it’s a deal for something you’ve wanted for a while, not the other way around, Ether Swilley, assistant professor of marketing told Newswise.

For travel and high-end purchases, Swilley said these sites are great when you know what you’re looking for. But it’s important not to fall into the trap of thinking you need an item only because it’s there and looks like a deal.

“You may see a pair of shoes that is marked down to $500 from $1,600,” she said. “Yes, it’s a discount, but would you have seriously considered an expensive pair of shoes if the picture wasn’t in front of you?”

Probably not.

YM contributor Emily Co offers two simple ways to break the habit: unsubscribe from all the sites and use up whatever deals you’ve got kicking around your dresser.

Now see how 8 Groupon addicts saved their expired deals >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.