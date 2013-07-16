UConn Professor Accused Of Molesting Boys At Camp For Sick Children

A University of Connecticut professor is under investigation by state police following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct spanning several decades, the Associated Press reports.



According to the AP, Robert Miller, a music professor, allegedly molested four boys in 1992 while a counselor at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a summer camp for seriously ill children. Virginia state police are also investigating an allegation that Miller molested a 13-year-old boy while teaching in the state during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Although Miller cannot face child molestation charges in Connecticut because the statute of limitations has expired, he can still be tried under Virginia laws, according to the AP.

Additionally, a UConn student has claimed that Miller allegedly provided drugs to and had sex with students, as well as visited freshman dorms on campus, the AP reports.

The AP states that UConn employees were notified about Miller’s behaviour several times between 2006 and 2011, but school administrators only heard about the allegations earlier this year. Miller was placed on paid leave on June 21, several months later, the AP reports.

Miller has not been charged with any crimes, but is banned from UConn’s main campus in Storrs. He had been a professor at UConn for several decades, and served as the chairman of the music department from 1999 to 2003.

