'Psychic' Consultants Are Making A Killing During The Bad Economy

Uncertainty in the economy has been good news for the “financial intuitive consultancy” industry.

From 2007 to 2012, the psychic service industry grew at an annual rate of 2%, raking in about $US2.1 billion, according to independent industry research firm IBISWorld. Financial psychic Andrrea Hess says her revenue grew from $US250,000 in 2011 to more than $US750,000 the next year.

While we’re not recommending turning to the “supernatural” for your financial and career concerns, we wanted to find out who these psychics are and why more professionals seem to be going to them, so we spoke to a psychic and a hypnotist who focus on career and business concerns.

Financial psychic Lisa Jones might be better categorized as an accountant than a spiritual consultant, based on her resume. Jones worked for more than 20 years as a CPA for PricewaterhouseCoopers and then Ernst & Young before getting a job at a hedge fund in Connecticut. It wasn’t until four years after the unexpected death of her husband — a former attorney at GE — that Jones started looking for a way to help people. She was 44-years-old when she decided to become a psychic three years ago.

“I like to say, I’m still a CPA, but it stands for Channeling People’s Angels,” she told Business Insider. “Most people associate spirits with witches and scary looking women with long hair and long fingernails. I’m just a nerdy accountant who never expected this to happen to me.”

Jones told us that she’s seen more business professionals turn to psychic sessions in recent years, most likely because they’re “looking for that competitive edge” that will make them better leaders in their industries.

During her sessions, Jones doesn’t predict the future like most people would imagine. Instead, she works with executives and entrepreneurs on making decisions that range from who to hire to what direction to take the business. She says she does this by removing “energetic blocks” from people’s subconscious that can date back to childhood years.

Jones thinks that everyone is psychic but most are too afraid to tap into that ability or don’t know what to do with the knowledge. She charges $US750 per session.

Hypnotherapist Lisa Zaccheo is another professional who deals with people’s subconscious minds to help soothe financial and career concerns. She says her typical clients are business owners who come to her with both business and personal issues to work through.

Zaccheo obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a graduate degree in alternative health and healing before deciding to become a certified hypnotist.

“Most people come into my office, and they’re petrified,” she told Business Insider. “You’re actually more in control while in the hypnosis state. You can shift out of it at any time, like a daydream almost.”

When hypnotizing her clients, Zaccheo says she puts herself into a trance as well so that her “conscious mind takes the backseat and the subconscious mind shifts forward.”

Zaccheo believes hypnosis is especially helpful for those dealing with a fear of public speaking, anxiety, or culture problems at the office because she says the person’s guard is down in the hypnotic state and their senses are heightened. “Instead of looking out into the world, you’re looking inside of yourself,” she said.

Zaccheo charges $US200 per session for individuals and a consulting fee for companies.

