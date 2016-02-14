The 10 professionals every stylish guy needs to befriend

In this age of online shopping and on-demand services, it’s easy to forget the value of an in-person relationship.

There are some very helpful relationships that every guy should nurture in his lifetime. Our friends at Dappered.com have rounded up 10 of them in a handy infographic, ranging from the obvious (barber) to the ones you may not have thought of (cobbler).

Depending on what you wear every day, who you are, and who you date, some of the professionals will be more or less important to your daily life. However, every guy should have a relationship with at least most of these extremely helpful professionals.

