Scientists Are The Heaviest Coffee Drinkers

Recently, scientists landed a one-ton rover on Mars, developed a vaccine that could cure drug addiction and discovered the legendary “treasure of Lima.“All of this sounds very tiring.
No wonder this group of professionals drinks the most coffee, according to Dunkin’ doughnuts and CareerBuilder’s latest annual survey on U.S. coffee consumption in the workplace.
The full list of workers who need coffee to survive the work day is below:
1. Scientist/Lab Technician
2. Marketing/Public Relations Professional
3. Education Administrator
4. Editor/Writer
5. Healthcare Administrator
6. Physician
7. Food Preparer
8. Professor
9. Social Worker
10. Financial Professional
11. Personal Caretaker
12. Human Resources Benefits Coordinator
13. Nurse
14. Government Professional
15. Skilled Tradesperson (plumber, carpenter, etc)
