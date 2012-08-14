Scientists Are The Heaviest Coffee Drinkers

Photo: avlxyz/Flickr

Recently, scientists landed a one-ton rover on Mars, developed a vaccine that could cure drug addiction and discovered the legendary “treasure of Lima.“All of this sounds very tiring.



No wonder this group of professionals drinks the most coffee, according to Dunkin’ doughnuts and CareerBuilder’s latest annual survey on U.S. coffee consumption in the workplace.

The full list of workers who need coffee to survive the work day is below:

1. Scientist/Lab Technician

2. Marketing/Public Relations Professional

3. Education Administrator

4. Editor/Writer

5. Healthcare Administrator

6. Physician

7. Food Preparer

8. Professor

9. Social Worker

10. Financial Professional

11. Personal Caretaker

12. Human Resources Benefits Coordinator

13. Nurse

14. Government Professional

15. Skilled Tradesperson (plumber, carpenter, etc)

