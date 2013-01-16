There's A Professionally Microwaved Galaxy S III Available On eBay For $2,000

Reddit user sassanix was casually browsing eBay recently when he came across a very peculiar Samsung Galaxy S III.



eBay seller, perfectlymadebirds is currently accepting offers for a professionally microwaved S III.

It’ll cost you $2,012.00 for the smartphone plus an additional $39.95 for shipping.

There have been 18 offers so far with half of them pending.

There’s an accompanying YouTube video that verifies the product. We don’t suggest trying this with your own device:

