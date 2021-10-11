Professional painter shows the fastest way to paint a wall

Anthony Pezzotti from Pezzotti Painting is a professional painter.

Anthony Pezzotti from Pezzotti Painting is a professional painter. He shows us how to prime a wall and the specific pattern he uses to paint quickly and cleanly. He primes, then paints the perimeter of the wall first. Then he creates a V shape with the roller across the largest surface area. He goes over the whole area again, filling in the holes for a precise and quick paint job.