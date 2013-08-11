Here's Why Professional Gaming Is Just As Cool As Other Sports [PHOTOS]

Professional gaming has become a huge phenomena over the last few years.

What was originally an industry focused around StarCraft competitions in South Korea has blossomed into an international series of leagues and tournaments that allow gamers to earn real money playing the games they love.

But most people have no idea what a professional gaming event would look like. Many assume that it’s just a bunch of people playing online for money. It’s not like they need a whole stadium like other sports, right?

The reality is that these events are a lot closer to those of other sports than you probably realise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.