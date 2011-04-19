HOUSE OF THE DAY: Professional Gambler Selling His $29 Million Home At A Loss

Professional gambler, Bill Walters, regularly wins millions of dollars from betting on sports, but his luck is failing when it comes to real estate.Walters told the WSJ, he and his wife have lost money on every property they’ve ever sold. Currently, his home in Carlsbad, California, near San Diego, is on the market for $29 million, a little bit less than the Walters spent building it.

The Walters’ home is the most expensive in the area, and only six homes have ever sold in San Diego County for more than $20 million.

Gorgeous views of the Pacific

One of the five bedrooms

One of the 9 bathrooms

Even though the house is huge, there is a cozy feel to the decor

Exquisite detailing throughout

Plenty of room for luxury cars

Office space

The movie theatre

With seats much more comfortable than the mall's theatre

Plenty of closet space

Floor to ceiling windows with ocean views

There's also beautiful landscaping

And the floor to ceiling window continue throughout the home

Another one of the bedrooms

Here's the home gym

The gorgeous kitchen

All the rooms have a similar colour palate

Another home office area

Courtyard area, filled with tropical landscaping

Great area for a barbecue

Check out that gorgeous California sunset

