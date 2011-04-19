HOUSE OF THE DAY: Professional Gambler Selling His $29 Million Home At A Loss

Photo: Courtesy of 5305 Carlsbad Boulevard

Professional gambler, Bill Walters, regularly wins millions of dollars from betting on sports, but his luck is failing when it comes to real estate.Walters told the WSJ, he and his wife have lost money on every property they’ve ever sold. Currently, his home in Carlsbad, California, near San Diego, is on the market for $29 million, a little bit less than the Walters spent building it.



The Walters’ home is the most expensive in the area, and only six homes have ever sold in San Diego County for more than $20 million.

