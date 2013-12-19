15 Communication Etiquette Rules Every Professional Needs To Know

Technology has enabled us to easily communicate with anyone from anywhere at anytime.

But it’s this convenience that often leads people to make embarrassing mistakes that may be detrimental to their professional reputation. After all, how you communicate with others greatly affects the way they perceive you.

Do you know the rules when it comes to communicating via phone, email, instant message, text, and Skype? Career coach Barbara Pachter outlines modern communication etiquette rules in her latest book “The Essentials Of Business Etiquette,” and we pulled out the most important ones:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.