Professional Celebrity Impersonators From Around The Globe

On Tuesday, charges were dropped against professional Elvis impersonator Paul Kevin Curtis after he was falsely accused of sending letters containing “a suspicious granular substance” called ricin to President Obama, a senator and a judge.
The bizarre news story brought a sometimes-forgotten profession into the forefront of people’s minds: celebrity impersonators.
From Elvis and Michael Jackson to Kate Middleton and Brad Pitt, many make their living simply because they resemble a famous face.
Dads del Rosario and Joseph Tuazon get ready in a bathroom in the Philippines before an Elvis impersonation contest to mark the 30th anniversary of the singer's death.
Another Michael Jackson look-alike dances during a tribute to the late pop icon in Mexico City's main square.
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, formed the Charlie Circle fan club in 1973. Every year he celebrates Chaplin's birthday by walking with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets of India.
Scott Brimigion, an impersonator actor James Dean, walks near a replica of a Porsche 550 Spyder, similar to that owned and driven by Dean in 1955.
David and Victoria Beckham look-a-likes launched his and hers 'Intimately' fragrance at Superdrug Oxford Street in London.
Lookalikes of Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in a carriage for a book signing event at a bookshop in central London.
Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton lookalikes pose in a park during a media event to promote a new book by photographer Alison Jackson.
Celebrity look-a-like Caroline Bernstein, dressed as Britain's Queen Elizabeth, leaves her house to join the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in London.
Indonesian photographer Ilham Anas now earns his income as an Obama double, often appearing on Indonesian TV.
U.S. President George W. Bush and Bush impersonator Steve Bridges deliver a parodic speech during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington in 2006.
Gu Xiaoyue, a 44-year-old impersonator of China's late Chairman Mao, poses during a shopping mall's celebrations in Hong Kong.
Mexican Alberto Dominguez, an Osama bin Laden impersonator, tries to attract spectators to his satirical act.
