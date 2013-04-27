Professional Celebrity Impersonators From Around The Globe

An Elvis impersonator was accused last week of sending ricin to President Obama.

On Tuesday, charges were dropped against professional Elvis impersonator Paul Kevin Curtis after he was falsely accused of sending letters containing “a suspicious granular substance” called ricin to President Obama, a senator and a judge.



The bizarre news story brought a sometimes-forgotten profession into the forefront of people’s minds: celebrity impersonators.

From Elvis and Michael Jackson to Kate Middleton and Brad Pitt, many make their living simply because they resemble a famous face.

