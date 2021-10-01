How a professional carves faux limestone on houses

Adem Zeyrek is a lime-plaster artist.

Adam Zeyrek specializes in decorative plaster. The technique he uses on stucco exteriors imitates the look of stone. Each project starts with lime plaster. He sprays it onto the stucco in three layers, each 3 centimeters thick. Once it hardens, it becomes a durable insulation layer. The plaster takes about three hours to dry. Then he adds a layer of color tint on top. To create contrast and depth, he sometimes adds different tints. Next, he uses a carving tool to cut into the hardened plaster. Adem has mastered doing this freehand. This technique is a cheaper and faster alternative to installing real stone. To maintain it, it needs to be waterproofed every five years.