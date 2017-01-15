This 19-year-old cowboy made $117,000 for 32 seconds of work

The Professional Bull Riders organisation, also known as PBR, recently visited Madison Square Garden in New York. Part of PBR’s Built Ford Tough Series saw 35 of the best bull riders in the world competing for a championship prize of more than $100,000.

We followed 19-year-old bull riding phenom Jess Lockwood, the 2016 Rookie of the Year, beginning with his appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, where he rang the opening bell. Along with the other competitors, Lockwood rode once each night to try to get a combined score high enough to make the championship round on Sunday.

We were on hand for Lockwood’s entire three-day journey, during which he put his life on the line for the chance at a huge payday.

