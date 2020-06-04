51 athletes who are out and proud members of the LGBTQ+ community

Ethan Miller/Getty Images WNBA legend Sue Bird (left) and USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe (right) are in a long-term relationship.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Insider is highlighting out and proud athletes in honour of the annual celebration of those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and more.

From modern-day stars like USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe and WNBA legend, Diana Taurasi, are lesbians.

Former NBA player Jason Paul Collins, former NFL running back David Kopay, and tennis icon Billie Jean King were trailblazers in their respective sports.

Caitlyn Jenner, Fallon Fox, and Renée Richards are all transgender athletes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ashlyn Harris

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

US Women’s National Team and Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris came out in March of 2019 when she and fellow USWNT and Orlando Pride star Ali Krieger announced their engagement in People Magazine.

Ali Krieger

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Krieger and Harris tied the knot in Miami on December 28, 2019.

Glenn Burke

AP

Though he was not out publicly during his career, Glenn Burke was honest about his sexuality with teammates and coaches while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics in the late 1970s. He later came out publicly and told The New York Times that “prejudice drove me out of baseball sooner than I should have, but I wasn’t changing.”

Megan Rapinoe

Getty Images/Molly Darlington

Pink-haired USWNT and OL Reign superstar Megan Rapinoe came out publicly for the first time in 2012. Since then, she’s been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ causes and organisations. She’s been dating WNBA legend Sue Bird since 2016.

Sue Bird

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

A longtime USA Basketball and Seattle Storm superstar, Bird came out as gay and as Megan Rapinoe’s girlfriend via ESPN in November of 2018. She often jokes that remaining in the closet was not really an option, thanks to Rapinoe’s outspokenness.

Gus Kenworthy

REUTERS/Mike Blake

British-American freestyle skier and Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy became the first in his sport to come out publicly back in 2015.

Caitlyn Jenner

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

An Olympic decathlete and gold medalist known unofficially as the “world’s greatest athlete,” Caitlyn Jenner – who was assigned male at birth – came out as trans in 2015.

Brittney Griner

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

One of the most prominent players in the WNBA who is perhaps best known for her dunking ability, Brittney Griner came out publicly as a lesbian just days after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft.

Ryan O’Callaghan

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Longtime NFL offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan came out as gay publicly in 2017 via a story for Outsports and revealed that he had long planned to kill himself once his football career was over. Instead, he eventually confided in a team psychologist for the Kansas City Chiefs and began coming out to family, close friends, mentors, and colleagues. When that went better than he expected, O’Callaghan abandoned plans to end his own life.

Billie Jean King

AP

An icon who paved the way for more equitable treatment for women in tennis and, ultimately, across all of sports, Billie Jean King was publicly outed as a lesbian in 1981. She’s since become a vocal gay rights advocate and one of the most influential voices at the intersection of sports and social movements.

Billy Bean

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Billy Bean spent many years playing Major League Baseball for various franchises. In 1999, after his professional career came to a close, Bean came out as gay. In 2014, he was named MLB’s first Ambassador for Inclusion. He still works for the league today.

Elena Delle Donne

Elaine Thompson/AP Images

The reigning WNBA MVP and the only woman in history to join basketball’s exclusive 50-40-90 club, Elena Delle Donne came out as a lesbian in 2016 after getting engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Amanda Clifton.

Chris Mosier

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Duathlete Chris Mosier is one of the first out trans athletes to join a US national team that did not align with his sex at birth. Mosier began his transition in 2010 and clinched his spot on the men’s national team at the Duathlon National Championship in 2015, per the Advocate.

Allie Quigley

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

A three-time WNBA All-Star and one of the most prominent faces on the Chicago Sky, Allie Quigley married teammate and longtime Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot in 2018.

Courtney Vandersloot

AP Photo/John Bazemore

A two-time WNBA All-Star in her own right, Courtney Vandersloot owns a number of league assist records and, like her wife, is a leader on the Chicago Sky.

Ryan Russell

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, three-year NFL veteran Ryan Russell came out as bisexual via ESPN. He’s currently a free agent, but should he sign with a team, he’d be the first active LGBTQ+ player in NFL history.

Diana Taurasi

Ross D. Franklin/AP Images

The “White Mamba” – as dubbed by the late Kobe Bryant – Diana Taurasi is widely considered the greatest player in WNBA history. She married former Phoenix Mercury teammate Penny Taylor in 2017, and the couple has a two-year-old son together.

Penny Taylor

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Penny Taylor was a WNBA star in her own right, not to mention a leader on Australian national team for years as she faced off against her now-wife and Team USA in international competition. She is now an assistant coach for the Phoenix Mercury.

Michael Sam

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

After coming out in 2013, Michael Sam was one of the first publicly gay players in high-profile college football history. He was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014, making him the first out gay man drafted into the NFL, although he never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Becky Hammon

Darren Abate/AP

Retired WNBA icon Becky Hammon is currently an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs. She’s widely expected to be one of the first female head coaches in a major professional sports league. She and her wife, Brenda, have two sons.

Jason Paul Collins

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jason Paul Collins spent 13 seasons in the NBA and, after coming out in 2013, became the first out gay athlete actively playing in any of the four major North American pro sports leagues.

Adam Rippon

Getty Images

Olympic skater Adam Rippon made history as the first out gay man to join Team USA for a winter Olympics and, in Pyeongchang, he became the first to win a medal at the Games.

Tierna Davidson

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

One of the younger players on the US Women’s National Team,Tierna Davidson is an out lesbian and has been dating former Stanford teammate Alison Jahansouz for more than three years.

Katie Sowers

Steve Luciano/AP

Katie Sowers is an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers and made history as the first female and first out LGBTQ+ coach in a Super Bowl back in February.

Johnny Weir

REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

American figure skater Johnny Weir was among the first winter Olympic athletes to come out publicly when he did in 2011. He’s been a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate ever since.

Fallon Fox

Noam Galai/WireImage

Fallon Fox was the first trans fighter in MMA history. She competed in the Featherweight division.

Markus Thormeyer

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer came out publicly as gay in February of 2020.

Kristie Mewis

AP Photo/John Raoux

Former US Women’s National Team player and current Houston Dash star, Kristie Mewis, is dating Dash teammate and England women’s national team star Rachel Daly.

Rachel Daly

Rachel Daly plays virtually every position for the Lionesses but specialises at forward for her club, the NWSL’s Houston Dash.

David Kopay

Rick Diamond/WireImage

Former NFL running back David Kopay came out as gay in 1975, becoming one of the first professional athletes to publicly come out of the closet.

Tom Daley

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

One of the youngest Olympians in British history, Tom Daley competed at the Beijing summer Olympics when he was just 14 years old. Then, a year after earning a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, Daley came out in a YouTube video. He’s since married American filmmaker Dustin Lance Black.

Adrianna Franch

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

US Women’s National Team and Portland Thorns keeper Adrianna Franch married her wife, Emily Boscacci, in December of 2019.

Ethan Akanni

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

British sprinter Ethan Akanni came out as gay when he was 13 years old. He wears rainbow shoelaces in his spikes.

Amanda Nunes

AP Photo/John Locher

One of UFC’s most dominant fighters, Amanda Nunes is engaged to fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff.

Nina Ansaroff

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nina Ansaroff competes in the Strawweight division.

Roy Simmons

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former New York Giants and Washington Redskins guard Roy Simmons came out as gay in 1992, well after his NFL career had come to a close. A few years later, he revealed he was HIV-positive.

Nikki Hiltz

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

American mid-distance runner Nikki Hiltz is an out gay woman and an activist. She’s hosting a virtual 5K for pride month in 2020 to raise money for The Trevor Project.

John Amaechi

AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac

Former Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and Utah Jazz player John Amaechi came out publicly as gay after his NBA playing career ended.

Layshia Clarendon

AP Photo/John Hefti

New York Liberty and Team USA player Layshia Clarendon married her wife and fellow Cal Berkeley alum Jessica Dolan in 2017.

Brian Anderson

Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

Professional skateboarder Brian Anderson came out as gay in 2016. He said he had to overcome his fear that being honest about his sexuality would negatively affect his career.

Joanna Lohman

AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Former US Women’s National Team and NWSL player Joanna Lohman is an out lesbian and a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ equality.

Emile Griffith

Travis/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

U.S. Virgin Islands native Emile Griffith was a World Champion boxer in the welterweight, junior middleweight, and middleweight classes. Though he never labelled his sexuality, Griffith told Sports Illustrated “I like men and women both. But I don’t like that word: homosexual, gay or faggot. I don’t know what I am. I love men and women the same…”

In 1992, he was nearly killed after leaving a gay bar in New York City. Whether the incident was rooted in homophobia is unclear, but it left Griffith hospitalized for four months.

Abby Wambach

Rich Lam/Getty

US Women’s National Team icon and all-time leading scorer Abby Wambach is an outspoke LGBTQ+ advocate and an out lesbian. She is married to author Glennon Doyle.

Greg Louganis

AP Photo/SADAYUKI MIKAMI

American Olympic diver Greg Louganis, who has been called “probably the greatest diver in history,” won five medals in his Olympics career. He publicly came out as gay in 1994 and is a vocal gay rights and HIV awareness advocate, having later come out as HIV+ as well.

Renée Richards

AP Photo/Dave Pickoff

A trans tennis star, Renée Richards famously fought to compete in the 1976 US Open. At the time, the Women’s Tennis Association and the US Open Committee required a Barr body chromosomes test for every competitor to verify their sex. Richards refused and sued the US Tennis Association. The judge ruled in her favour.

Wade Davis

AP Photo/Scott Eisen

A former NFL cornerback, Wade Davis came out as gay in 2012 after his professional football career came to an end. He told Outsports.com that he feared that he would “lose that camaraderie and family” by coming out during his career.

Martina Navratilova

Ray Stubblebine/REUTERS

One of the best and most dominant tennis players of all time, Martina Navratilova was publicly outed as bisexual by The New York Daily News after requesting the publication wait to publish a story on her sexuality until after she came out on her own terms. Later, Navratilova came out as a lesbian and married longtime girlfriend Julia Lemigova in 2014.

Robbie Rogers

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Retired American soccer player Robbie Rogers became the first out gay man to play in a top North American professional sports league when he joined the LA Galaxy in May of 2013. He scored his first goal for the club on their second annual pride night.

Esera Tuaolo

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Hawaiian defensive tackle and 10-year NFL veteran came out as gay on HBO’s “Real Sports” back in 2002. He was the third former NFL player to do so.

Sam Kerr

REUTERS/Mike Blake

One of the most talented soccer players on the planet, Australian national team star Sam Kerr has long been in a relationship with former Chicago Red Stars teammate Nikki Stanton.

Kwame Harris

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Jamaican-American offensive tackle Kwame Harris came out to his family while he was in high school, but was outed to the public in 2012 after a domestic dispute with his former boyfriend became physical. He spoke about his sexuality publicly with CNN in 2014.

Now check out the highest-paid athletes on the planet this year:

REUTERS/Aly Song

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.