8 professional athletes who became successful entrepreneurs

AP Venus showcasing her clothing line, EleVen, at Wimbledon.

Business and sports are a lot alike. They’re demanding, competitive, and require a team-first mentality.

That’s why so many professional athletes have traded in their rackets, cleats, and jerseys for a career in business.

Here are eight athletes who brought their competitive drive and get-it-done mindset to the world of business, and learned how to win on a different kind of turf.

