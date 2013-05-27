21 Athlete's Kids Who Are Going To Be Phenoms One Day

Athletes’ kids are probably some of the luckiest people alive.



They’re born into great fortunes, and are most likely blessed with awesome athletic genes. The only downside we can think of is they certainly have a lot to live up to.

But we have faith they’ll succeed and we’ll see Bryant, Beckham, and James on the backs of jerseys for years to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.