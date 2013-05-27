21 Athlete's Kids Who Are Going To Be Phenoms One Day

Leah Goldman
kobe bryant

Athletes’ kids are probably some of the luckiest people alive.

They’re born into great fortunes, and are most likely blessed with awesome athletic genes. The only downside we can think of is they certainly have a lot to live up to.

But we have faith they’ll succeed and we’ll see Bryant, Beckham, and James on the backs of jerseys for years to come.

Matt Kuchar's son Cameron

Lionel Messi's son Thiago

Luis Suarez's daughter

Jimmie Johnson's daughter Genevieve

Fernando Torres' kids Leo and Nora

Cesc Fabregas' daughter Lia

JR Smith's daughter

Chris Paul's son Chris

Soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son

Wayne Rooney's son Kai

LeBron James' sons LeBron Jr. and Bryce

Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper

And the Beckham boys: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is already BFF with Jeremy Lin

Super Bowl winning tight end Billy Bajema's kids

Tiger Woods daughter Sam Alexis

Luke Donald's daughter

Robert Garrigus' son is already golfing

Tom Brady's son Jack Moynahan

And of course the Brady's newest baby, Harper

BONUS: Paulina Gretzky

