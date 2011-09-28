RICHES TO RAGS: Professional Athletes Who Went Flat Broke

Photo: AP

Bad business investments. Drugs. Hookers. Divorce and child support. You name it, athletes have lost money because of it.Chris McAlister recently petitioned the courts to lower his child support payments, claiming he’s so broke he lives with his parents — despite signing a $55 million contract in 2004.



But McAlister is not alone, many other athletes have gone from millionaires to flat broke.

