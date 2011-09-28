RICHES TO RAGS: Professional Athletes Who Went Flat Broke

Photo: AP
Bad business investments. Drugs. Hookers. Divorce and child support. You name it, athletes have lost money because of it.Chris McAlister recently petitioned the courts to lower his child support payments, claiming he’s so broke he lives with his parents — despite signing a $55 million contract in 2004.
But McAlister is not alone, many other athletes have gone from millionaires to flat broke.
Hall of Famer Dick 'Night Train' Lane set quite a few records during his career, including one he still holds for most interceptions in a season.
Those records didn't help him retain his fortune however. He lost about $5 million when he became involved with drugs and alcohol and made some bad investments in real estate, the music industry and oversea scams. Lane eventually lost it all and spent the last years of his life in an assisted living facility.
The former holder of the 'fastest woman in the world,' lost her title, and her medals, when the world found out she used performance-enhancing drugs. Steroid use, combined with multiple run-ins with the government, including committing perjury to the IRS, cost Marion Jones about $7 million.
In attempt to revive her athletic career, Jones joined the WNBA in 2010, playing with the Tulsa Shock.
The baseball star with the famous handlebar moustache was in 1992 the only second relief pitcher to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
He retired in 1985, after both Oakland and Milwaukee retired his jersey, and invested in pistachio farms, Arabian horses and wind turbines. In 1992, Fingers filed for bankruptcy. He paid his more-than-$4 million-debt by selling baseball cards and working and was eventually cleared in 2007 by the IRS. He still lost about $8 million though.
The 2002 Pro-Bowl participant and former running back fathered nine children with nine different women, to whom he pays court-ordered expenses.
As if that weren't enough, he was sentenced in 2009 to three years in a Florida prison for financing a cocaine trafficking operation. When all is said and done, Henry lost about $20 million of his fortune.
'Jack the Ripper' played in the MLB from 1975 to 1992. However, the year 1992 brought some changes to Clark's life -- to the tune of about a $20 milion loss.
He filed bankruptcy that year. At the time of his filing, he owned 18 luxury cars, including a Ferrari and three Mercedes Benz. He also reportedly owes $500,000 in back taxes to Uncle Sam.
Former Chicago Bear Muhsin Muhammad will always be remembered for his touchdown dance, featured in the opening credits of Madden NFL 2006.
However, Wachovia Bank will remember him as the wide receiver sued for owing thousands of dollars in overdue credit card payments. The financial trouble ultimately prompted Muhammad, who lost about $20 million, to sell many of his assets, including a lakeside estate.
Three-time All-Star player Lenny Dykstra, and his omnipresent wad of chewing tobacco, won the 1986 World Series. However, by 2011 he had lost about $50 million. In 2008, he began a high-end jet charter company and a magazine offering financial advice to athletes.
In 2009, he filed for bankruptcy and in 2011, he was indicted on charges of car theft and drug possession. His legal troubles didn't end there. In Aug. 2011, he was charged with allegedly exposing himself to women he met on Craiglist.
Lawrence 'L.T.' Taylor won the NFL's MVP in 1986 and starred in two superbowls. However, he used cocaine during his career and was jailed three times for attempted drug possession following his retirement.
He filed for bankruptcy in 1998, citing mortgage troubles. And in 2011, he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. He was ordered to serve six months of probation. The man considered one of the best defensive players in the league's history ultimately lost about $50 million.
The man credited with leading both the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs, couldn't calm his temper.
He assaulted P.J. Carlesimo, coach of the Golden State Warriors, twice during practice and was accused, but not charged, of strangling a woman on his yacht. In 2007, he was sued by his long-term companion for ending their relationship agreement, which called for him to support her and their children. Two of his homes also went into foreclosure in subsequent years, bringing his losses to between $50 and $100 million.
Despite the fact that he earned about $60 million and played for nine different teams during his career, Kenny Anderson still lost a bunch of money.
Anderson had three ex-wives, the first of whom challenged the couple's pre-nup and walked away with half of everything. In addition, he supports his other two ex-wives, his seven children, and helps his mother financially. In the end, he lost about $60 million.
New Orleans Saint Deuce McAllister was a two-time Pro Bowl participant. However, off the field, his luck turned sour and he lost about $70 million.
Nissan sued his car dealership in 2009 for nearly $7 million on a variety of items. In addition, he claimed two security guards at a Bourbon Street nightclub assaulted him. He was named an honorary captain for the Saints in 2010, but official lly retired at the end of the year.
One of the heroes of Chicago, Scott Pippen played an important role in Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships.
However, his luck didn't hold off the court. He lost a lawsuit against his former law firm, in which he claimed they lost $27 million of his earnings in bad investments. And in 2007, he was ordered to pay more than $5 million to U.S. Bank. All told, Pippen lost about $120 million.
Michael Vick was once the highest-paid player in the NFL, signing a 10-year contract extension, worth $130 million, with the Atlanta Falcons. Everything changed in 2007, when he went to prison for participating in an illegal dog fighting ring. Vick lost his NFL salary and endorsement while incarcerated for two years.
He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2008. All told, Vick lost about $130 million. However, he's making a bit of come back. After his release from prison, he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.
At the height of his popularity, boxing champion Evander Holyfield had sponsorships with international companies, a record label and a video game.
However, his label witnessed only brief success and the father of 11 owed quite a bit in child support. His $10 million estate was auctioned off in 2008. All in all, he lost, in addition to his ear of course, about $250 million.
The man who bit off Evander Holyfield's ear took on more than could chew, both in body parts and in life.
He was once known as the heavyweight champion of the world, but in 1992, he was convicted of sexual assault and served three years in prison. He attempted a comeback, but was disqualified during the high-profile match in which he bit off Holyfield's ear.
The boxer earned between $300 and $400 million during his career but spent nearly all of it on pet tigers, mansions, and an expensive divorce.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.