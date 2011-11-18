WHERE ATHLETES LIVE: Five Neighborhoods That Are Teeming With Pros

Photo: Google Earth

Anyone who’s seen Cribs knows that athletes own some of the most ridiculous houses in the country.But barely anyone can name a town or neighbourhood that’s notorious for its athlete residents.



Why?

Part of the reason is that most athletes are scattered throughout nondescript suburbs outside the cities where they play.

For example, only 35 of the 200 players on New York City teams in 2008 lived within the city limits.

But there are a few small towns and neighborhoods around the country that are athlete havens.

And they’re pretty stunning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.