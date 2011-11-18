WHERE ATHLETES LIVE: Five Neighborhoods That Are Teeming With Pros

Tony Manfred
la groce island in miami

Anyone who’s seen Cribs knows that athletes own some of the most ridiculous houses in the country.But barely anyone can name a town or neighbourhood that’s notorious for its athlete residents.

Why?

Part of the reason is that most athletes are scattered throughout nondescript suburbs outside the cities where they play.

For example, only 35 of the 200 players on New York City teams in 2008 lived within the city limits.

But there are a few small towns and neighborhoods around the country that are athlete havens.

And they’re pretty stunning.

Manhattan Beach in southern California (Maria Sharapova, Blake Griffin)

Lots of L.A.-based players like Luke Walton and Landon Donovan live there

The median home price is over $1.3 million

Tiger Woods and Shaq also had homes there at one point

North Bay Road in Miami Beach, Florida (Alex Rodriguez, Chris Bosh)

La Gorce Island (right) is the small exclusive, island on Miami Beach where Dwyane Wade lives

North Bay Road hugs the shoreline and is home to all-stars and celebs like Chris Bosh

LeBron's too good for it though, he lives in Coconut Grove

Jupiter, Florida (Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan)

Here's Tiger's custom-built house on nearby Jupiter Island, yowzers

Other golfers like Camilo Villegas and Dustin Johnson have homes there too

Besides hosting other jocks like Bill Parcells, Jupiter is home to the world famous Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

Westlake, Texas just outside Dallas (Josh Hamilton, K.J. Choi)

While Mark Teixeira moved in the last year, Glenn Beck took his place by buying this monster mansion

Chandler, Arizona is just one of the Southwest towns where many athletes spend their offseasons (Donovan McNabb, Matt Leinart)

This is the incredible City Hall, which we're sure the likes of Chandler natives Channing Frye and Terrell Suggs appreciate

