WHERE ATHLETES LIVE: Five Neighborhoods That Are Teeming With Pros

Photo: Google Earth
Anyone who’s seen Cribs knows that athletes own some of the most ridiculous houses in the country.But barely anyone can name a town or neighbourhood that’s notorious for its athlete residents.
Why?
Part of the reason is that most athletes are scattered throughout nondescript suburbs outside the cities where they play.
For example, only 35 of the 200 players on New York City teams in 2008 lived within the city limits.
But there are a few small towns and neighborhoods around the country that are athlete havens.
And they’re pretty stunning.
Besides hosting other jocks like Bill Parcells, Jupiter is home to the world famous Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse
While Mark Teixeira moved in the last year, Glenn Beck took his place by buying this monster mansion
Chandler, Arizona is just one of the Southwest towns where many athletes spend their offseasons (Donovan McNabb, Matt Leinart)
This is the incredible City Hall, which we're sure the likes of Chandler natives Channing Frye and Terrell Suggs appreciate
