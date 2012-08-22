PROFANITY HEATMAP: People Sure Swear A Lot In Los Angeles

These heatmaps by Vertaline tracked what people around the country tweeted and identified who was in the best and worst moods.



Here’s a map showing where people said “f— you” in the morning. Those pessimists are especially prevalant in Los Angeles, Dallas and Buffalo, New York.

Photo: Vertaline

And here’s one showing people who greeted their followers with “good morning.” People who live in major metropolises like New York, Chicago, San Francisco and San Diego are all especially optimistic. There are also a good number in suburban Texas and Tennessee.

In general, it appears that more Americans are cranky in the morning.

Photo: Vertaline

