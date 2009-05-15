Prof Says Startups Don't Need VC Anymore

Nicholas Carlson
  • US video game sales were down 17% y/y in April [NYT]
  • Business prof says Web startups don’t need VC anymore [NYT]
  • IT budgets are stabilizing [WSJ]
  • Hulu disputes Nielsen’s numbers [NYT]
  • Facebook to update application directory [AllFacebook]
  • FOX stops experimenting with showing fewer commercials [NYT]
  • Web hooligan says he hacked Steve Jobs’s Amazon.com account [epicentre]
  • AT&T boasts about smart phone lead [WSJ]
  • Happy Birthday, 25-year-old Mark Zuckerberg! [Valleywag]

