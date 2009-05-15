Prof Says Startups Don't Need VC Anymore

- US video game sales were down 17% y/y in April [NYT]
- Business prof says Web startups don’t need VC anymore [NYT]
- IT budgets are stabilizing [WSJ]
- Hulu disputes Nielsen’s numbers [NYT]
- Facebook to update application directory [AllFacebook]
- FOX stops experimenting with showing fewer commercials [NYT]
- Web hooligan says he hacked Steve Jobs’s Amazon.com account [epicentre]
- AT&T boasts about smart phone lead [WSJ]
- Happy Birthday, 25-year-old Mark Zuckerberg! [Valleywag]
