If Your Ad Agency Offers These Social Products To Clients, You'll Make More Money

20 Social Products Your Ad Agency Can Offer To Make More Money (Salesforce)

Salesforce has published a guide to the top 20 social products that agencies might think about offering their clients. You can learn more about each product by checking out the guide, but we’ll list them here for you:

Industry Insights Landscape: Understanding Social Media Opportunities Competitive Assessment: analysing The Climate Relevance Audits Or Listening Benchmarks: Understanding Client Efficacy Social Shifts Business Strategy: Helping Clients Adapt To Change Community Asset-Sizing: What And Who Are You Working With? Social Measurement centre of Excellence: Reporting What Matters Brand Humanization Practice: Tempering Corporate-Speak Culture Transfusion Frameworks: Becoming Inherently Social Distributed Brand Architecting: Learning How to Earn Media Collaborative Innovation Process Design: Fostering Customer Feedback Marketing Spend Migration Planning Prospecting Connections Consulting: Using Information In Front of You Networked Awareness Building Consulting: Empowering Employees to Engage Engagement Playbook Architecting: Defining The Workflow of Conversation Real-Time Campaigns Community Management Social Content Strategy Editorial Planning and Content Calendar Creation Command centre Creative & Design: Building Today’s Newsroom Social CRM: New Age Customer Data Acquisition and Relationship Management





Facebook Has Launched Its New Graph Search (Business Insider)

Yesterday, Facebook launched its new Graph Search feature. The new search tool uses your Facebook connections and interests to come up with socially-relevant results for people, photos, places, and interests.

Consumers Choose E-mail Over Social For Referrals (SocialTwist)

Among consumers who became advocates (by referring products or services to friends) of a brand, 55% chose to use e-mail as they sharing channel, with Facebook following (42%) and Twitter (3%) mostly ignored. These findings are according to a study of social referral marketing, which spanned 18 months, 119 social marketing campaigns, and 3.2 million particiapting consumers. Read >

What Types Of Emotions Evoked By Content Sparks Sharing? (HootSuite)

Evoking certain emotions — whether positive or negative — can help increase the chance of a message being shared. HootSuite resurfaced a study from 2010, in which researchers discovered eight emotions most likely to drive someone to share content, and examined how it can be applied to the social Web today.

Positive



Amusing

Inspiring

Cute

Illuminating

Negative



Shocking

Fearful

Anger

Controversial

Facebook’s ‘Sort Comments’ Feature Gets Early Thumbs-Up From Users (Mashable)

Although Facebook’s ‘sort comments’ feature is still under limited release, page managers have “found sorting [by activity or chronologically] to be beneficial for quickly moderating real-time comments.” Read >

Starbucks Reveals ‘Secret Menu Item’ On Facebook (Ignite Social Media)

Starbucks proved once again why it has some of the most engaged customers on social media. The company posted to Facebook about how a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, with three pumps of Raspberry syrup, could be transformed into a cotton candy-like treat. Starbucks recommended that its Facebook followers order it in-store. The confusion began when customers began arriving at Starbucks locations and asking for a Cotton Candy Frappuccino, which doesn’t exist. Read >

[INFOGRAPHIC] Why Your Business Needs A Social Media Presence (Visual.ly)

Having a social media presence is one of the first things you should tend to when starting your business. The sooner you can cultivate a community of followers and advocates for your brand, the sooner you can begin closing sales.

