15 Overhyped Products That Completely Flopped This Decade

Just because you have a great idea doesn’t mean it’ll be a hit with consumers.



A great example of this is the Segway. Here you have a brilliant inventor coming out with what looks to be the next generation of transportation. And yet, it was a complete dud. Perhaps it was the high price. Or maybe it was the lack of interest from general consumers.

Either way, all the items on this list share one common trait with the Segway: they’re all flops.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”microsoft-zune-1″

title=”Microsoft Zune”

content=”Apple took over the portable music market with the iPod. Instead of accepting their defeat, Microsoft shouted ‘No!’ and came out with the Zune, an overpriced, Windows-only music player that no one wanted to buy.

Despite the critics, Microsoft released an HD version to compete with the iPod Touch/iPhone in late 2008. Still no luck, as the Zune has been one of Microsoft’s greatest flops.

Image: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f92e000000000025f1c2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”pontiac-aztek-2″

title=”Pontiac Aztek”

content=”The first ‘crossover’ SUV from General Motors, this ugly bastard debuted in 2001 and was in production until 2005.

Time magazine called it one of the ugliest cars of all time. Whoever designed it must have left their child’s Fisher Price toys lying on the stove, because that’s clearly where they drew inspiration from.

Image: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f788000000000092689c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”segway-pt-3″

title=”Segway PT”

content=”The Segway Personal Transporter debuted in 2001 as the hype behind it reached a critical point. You had famous inventor Dean Kamen unveiling a revolutionary new product – what could go wrong? In this case, everything. Consumers found the device too expensive, many cities banned Segways from operating on sidewalks, and eventually the Segway faded away into mall cop obscurity.

Image: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f5850000000000bc97c7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”phantom-lapboard-4″

title=”Phantom Lapboard”

content=”Infinium Labs (now Phantom Entertainment) once promised the Phantom game console. It would essentially be a computer connected to the internet and hooked up to your TV. Games would then be downloaded on demand rather than purchased at a store.

After years of delays, the project was canned and the only thing to emerge was the lapboard, a stupid-looking, obtuse wireless keyboard that you’d use while sitting on the couch. By the time it was released in the late 2000s, no one cared.

Image: Company photo“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f5de00000000009c7182/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”windows-vista-5″

title=”Windows Vista”

content=”Microsoft makes Windows XP. It’s fantastic. Thus, you expect the next version of Windows to kick even more arse. Wrong! Vista broke (near) all hardware compatibility, was slow as molasses, and required beastly hardware to run on. The public outcry was so bad, that Microsoft rushed as quickly as possibly to get its successor, Windows 7, out the door.

Image: Company photo“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f68500000000007ca996/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heinz-ez-squirt-6″

title=”Heinz EZ Squirt”

content=”In 2000, Heinz entered the new millennium by introducing EZ Squirt ketchup. Purple and green ketchup in a fun-shaped bottle. Instead of kids eating the idea up (both literally and figuratively), the move backfired as Heinz discovered humans don’t share a penchant for eating food covered in purple or green goop.

Image: IGN“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f73200000000009fbd9d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jimmy-dean-chocolate-chip-pancake-wrapped-sausage-on-a-stick-7″

title=”Jimmy Dean Chocolate Chip Pancake-wrapped Sausage On A Stick”

content=”People love chocolate chip pancakes and people love sausage, so why not combine the best of both worlds and slap it on a stick?

That’s the idea behind this breakfast monstrosity from Jimmy Dean. Perfect for when you’re sitting on the couch with your Phantom lapboard.

Image: Junk Food Blog“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f7fe00000000006c2cd3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sony-mylo-8″

title=”Sony Mylo”

content=”In 2006, Sony produced a device called Mylo. It was a handheld all-in-one media device of sorts. You could browse the web, make VOIP calls, and watch videos. What seemed like a great idea (and still does), just wasn’t executed properly. Sony didn’t have a good distribution deal lined up, meaning stores like Best Buy and Target didn’t carry the device. Despite a device refresh in 2009, nobody bought it causing Sony to abandon the project entirely.

Image: GearCrave“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f8610000000000e4c1f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”crunchpad-9″

title=”CrunchPad”

content=”In July 2008, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington mentioned an absolutely absurd idea of producing a $200 internet tablet with a touchscreen.

After pundits laughed for hours over the idea, Arrington set out to actually build the device.

Then in December of ’09, it was revealed that it was mired in a legal fiasco, that it would cost $500, would be released as the Joo Joo, and was buggy at best. All hype and no action is how this story ends.

Image: The Business Insider“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d4283000000000071d5ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”levis-type-1-jeans-10″

title=”Levi’s Type 1 Jeans”

content=”In the early 2000s, Levi’s debuted the Type 1 jeans and aired an expensive Super Bowl commercial to go with it. The jeans features oversized rivets and buttons, bold stitching, and an accentuated red tab. The look never caught on (nor did it find a target audience) and Levi’s quit making the jeans soon thereafter.

Image: Fashion Windows“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f98c000000000070bcd1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”large-hadron-collider-11″

title=”Large Hadron Collider”

content=”The world’s largest particle accelerator was a very exciting thing for scientists and nerds around the world. Too bad every time they turn it on, it breaks or is messed up. The fanfare around the device soon died down and it still has yet to produce a high-energy collision that’s worthwhile.

Image: Bewildered Kid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27f9e40000000000c84dc2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ipod-hi-fi-12″

title=”iPod Hi-Fi”

content=”One of the few products Apple created that wasn’t a smash hit. Essentially, the iPod Hi-Fi was an overpriced stereo/iPod dock for your living room. While reviewers claimed it had decent sound, the price tag ($349) was too much for an iPod-only stereo. Apple sold the device for only a year and a half before discontinuing it.

Photo: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27fa1d000000000052dbce/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cocaine-energy-drink-13″

title=”Cocaine Energy Drink”

content=”In the middle of the 2000s energy drink craze, one company decided to name their drink of choice after the popular (and illegal) stimulant. Almost overnight, outraged parents began a media blitzkrieg, calling for a ban of the drink. Some places, New York included, banned the drink outright with the FDA doing the same thing.

Image: Paper Mag“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27fa8d0000000000ec21f2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”frito-lay-wow-potato-chips-14″

title=”Frito Lay WOW Potato Chips”

content=”Low fat potato chips seem like a good idea, but in execution, WOW chips were the worst.

They contained olestra, a chemical that brought on diarrhoea. To add insult to injury, the FDA required a warning on the chips regarding olestra until 2002. By then, the damage had been done and it was too late for WOW.

Image: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27fb8a000000000049be53/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”breathable-insulin-15″

title=”Breathable Insulin”

content=”Drug companies thought they had a device that would make the life of diabetics much easier. Wrong!

The inhaler was the size of a can of shaving cream and on top of that annoyance, you had to truly breath in the insulin. If you got any on your tongue or swallowed it, it wouldn’t work. As such, needles still rule the day.

Image: Science Museum“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27fc190000000000f8733a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-16″

title=”Don’t Miss:”

content=”The Awesome And Ridiculous Items You Can Buy From The Government ->

The Biggest Losers Of The Decade ->

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc0eac0000000000d1c1bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.