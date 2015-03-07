The 3 products men should use to style their hair for work

A man’s gotta keep his hair looking sharp.

Hair wax, pomade, or styling creme can all help you attain that cool-yet-professional look.

We’ve put together a list of our favourite products — and when you’ll want to use them.

Check it out below.

Hair wax

Hair wax will hold your hair in place without it getting rock solid or sticky. Wax doesn’t add shine to your hair and washes out pretty easily.

Pro-tip: Hair wax is ideal for men with straight or wavy hair. It’s too much for curly hair.

Our three favourite options:

Uppercut Matt Clay: $US18.00

Blind Barber 60 proof hair wax: $US18.00

American crew classic fibre (2 pack): $US33.92 $US11.46 [34% off]

Pomade

Pomade is similar to hair wax, but it holds your hair better and adds some shine. So this could be a great option if you have a nice event to go to.

Pro-tip: Just like with hair wax, pomade is best used on straight or wavy hair.

Our three favourite options:

Blind Barber 90 proof hair pomade: $US18.00

Uppercut deluxe pomade (pack of 2): $US36.00

American crew pomade: $US31.92 $US23.48 [26% off]

Styling creme

If you have curly hair, styling creme should be your go-to. It doesn’t have any hold (so don’t worry — your curls won’t be frozen solid). But it does add a light shine, and will moisturize your hair.

Our three favourite options:

Moroccan oil hydrating styling cream: $US39.99 $US36.64 [6% off]

Bumble and Bumble styling creme by Bumble and Bumble: $US33.85

Malin + Goetz Sage styling creme: $US22.00

