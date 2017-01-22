A dermatologist reveals the 9 products she uses on her own skin

The INSIDER Summary:

• Dr. Marisa Garshick is a dermatologist specializing in general medical dermatology.

• She recommends Neutrogena facewash and lots of Cerave moisturizer.

• Her favourite shortcuts are glycolic peel wipes, thermal spring water, and micellar oil.

Walking through the skincare section of any drug or department store presents an overwhelming number of choices. To help narrow down the options, we asked a dermatologist what she keeps in her medicine cabinet at home and uses on her own skin.

Dr. Marisa Garshick is a dermatologist at MCDS: Medical Dermitology and Cosmetic Surgery in Manhattan. She specialises in general medical dermatology, treating everything from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer, and graciously let us raid her shelves.

If it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.