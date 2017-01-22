A dermatologist reveals the 9 products she uses on her own skin

Talia Lakritz
The INSIDER Summary:

• Dr. Marisa Garshick is a dermatologist specializing in general medical dermatology.
• She recommends Neutrogena facewash and lots of Cerave moisturizer.
• Her favourite shortcuts are glycolic peel wipes, thermal spring water, and micellar oil.

Walking through the skincare section of any drug or department store presents an overwhelming number of choices. To help narrow down the options, we asked a dermatologist what she keeps in her medicine cabinet at home and uses on her own skin.

Dr. Marisa Garshick is a dermatologist at MCDS: Medical Dermitology and Cosmetic Surgery in Manhattan. She specialises in general medical dermatology, treating everything from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer, and graciously let us raid her shelves.

If it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for us.

Garshick starts the day off with this gentle cleanser.

Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser, AUD$10.63

Buy it here

She says that moisturizer with an SPF of 30 or higher is important year-round.

Amazon
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM, $19.95

'People will often think that in the wintertime you don't need it, but you still need sunscreen every day,' she said. 'Using it in a moisturizer is a great way to get it.'

Buy it here

For a glycolic peel at home and on the go, she recommends individually-wrapped pads.

Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross alpha beta peel pads, $63.80

A glycolic peel exfoliates skin to prepare it for the rest of your routine.

Buy it here

Thermal spring water is perfect for a quick, pre-coffee morning boost.

Amazon
Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water, $11.96

'If there's a morning where you're just lazy or need a quick pick-me-up to run out before getting coffee, it can help you feel refreshed,' she said.

Buy it here

Micellar oil is a great way to have makeup come off a little quicker.

Amazon
Vichy Pureté Thermale Beautifying Cleansing Micellar Oil Cleanser, $23.92

'It allows makeup to come off a little bit easier without necessarily needing to wash your face,' Garshick said.

Buy it here

The eyes are a sensitive area, so it's important to find an eye cream that works best for you.

Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Sensitive Eye Cream, $18.61

Garshick's favourites are the Skinceuticals AGE complex, Neocutis Lumiere Biorestorative Eye Cream, and RoC Retinol Correxion Sensitive Eye Cream.

For chapped lips, Garshick recommends Aquaphor.

Amazon
Aquaphor Lip Repair, $3.99

'In the wintertime, using Aquaphor for chapped lips can be really helpful,' she said.

It can also be spread on minor cuts.

Buy it here

Calamine lotion can dry skin out, so she advises using Sarna for the occasional itchy skin or bug bite.

Amazon
Sarna Anti-Itch Lotion, $13.29

'It's not drying, but it's very cooling on the skin,' she said. 'It's very good for any kind of itchy ailments. I think that that's a nice emergency rescue to have.'

Buy it here

Garshick finishes off the day with more moisturizer, this time a special PM solution.

Amazon
Elt aMD PM Therapy Moisturizer, $22.59

'You can never have too much,' she said.

Buy it here

