A dermatologist reveals the 9 products she uses on her own skin

The INSIDER Summary:
• Dr. Marisa Garshick is a dermatologist specializing in general medical dermatology.
• She recommends Neutrogena facewash and lots of Cerave moisturizer.
• Her favourite shortcuts are glycolic peel wipes, thermal spring water, and micellar oil.
Walking through the skincare section of any drug or department store presents an overwhelming number of choices. To help narrow down the options, we asked a dermatologist what she keeps in her medicine cabinet at home and uses on her own skin.
Dr. Marisa Garshick is a dermatologist at MCDS: Medical Dermitology and Cosmetic Surgery in Manhattan. She specialises in general medical dermatology, treating everything from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer, and graciously let us raid her shelves.
If it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for us.
'People will often think that in the wintertime you don't need it, but you still need sunscreen every day,' she said. 'Using it in a moisturizer is a great way to get it.'
A glycolic peel exfoliates skin to prepare it for the rest of your routine.
'If there's a morning where you're just lazy or need a quick pick-me-up to run out before getting coffee, it can help you feel refreshed,' she said.
'It allows makeup to come off a little bit easier without necessarily needing to wash your face,' Garshick said.
Garshick's favourites are the Skinceuticals AGE complex, Neocutis Lumiere Biorestorative Eye Cream, and RoC Retinol Correxion Sensitive Eye Cream.
'In the wintertime, using Aquaphor for chapped lips can be really helpful,' she said.
It can also be spread on minor cuts.
Calamine lotion can dry skin out, so she advises using Sarna for the occasional itchy skin or bug bite.
'It's not drying, but it's very cooling on the skin,' she said. 'It's very good for any kind of itchy ailments. I think that that's a nice emergency rescue to have.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.