Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, and 5 other successful people share their best productivity tricks

'The biggest problem with to-do lists is that focusing only on what you need to get done does not guarantee that you’re actually making any real progress,' the author and motivational speaker writes.

'To-do lists can keep you busy, of course, and there is a certain sense of satisfaction you get from checking off a series of tasks. But have you ever crossed off everything on your list and still felt like you had not really accomplished anything?'

Instead, Robbins suggests shifting your thinking by focusing on the key results that are most important in your life rather than an activity or to-do list.

'You have to get crystal clear about what it is that you want,' Robbins writes. 'The clearer you are about what it is you want, the easier it is to achieve it, because then you can design all of your activity around making progress toward achieving it.'

Next, Robbins says you need to figure out the reason you want to achieve this result. 'If you’ve got a strong enough reason and a strong enough purpose, you will find a way to pull it off,' he writes.

With these in place, Robbins says you can now develop your Massive Action Plan, or MAP. 'Your MAP is simply the specific steps, or actions, you need to take in order to achieve your result.' And if one set of actions doesn't work, then another will, he says.

