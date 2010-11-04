U.S. Productivity Soars And Costs Are Down Too

Productivity in the United States increased by 1.9% (annualized) in Q3, according the labour Department.
The surge was coupled with a cost decline of 0.1% in unit labour costs.
Productivity beat expectations while unit labour costs declined less than expected.
Hours worked increased by 1.1% in Q3. An increase in hours worked can be a good indicator of future hiring.
