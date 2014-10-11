Productivity Commission: Get Rid Of Restrictions On Shopping Hours

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Restricting shopping hours makes it more expensive for retailers, according to Productivity Commission analysis.

“While retailers’ costs are largely market driven and require commercial responses, they are also inflated by red tape,” Commissioner Patricia Scott said.

“Restrictions on bricks and mortar retailers’ trading hours are increasingly out of step with consumer expectations and the rapid growth of online retailing.”

The commission also found that planning and zoning regulations are complex, and often anticompetitive.

“With the exception of Victoria, progress by governments to address costly anticompetitive provisions has generally been slow and patchy,” she said.

The Australian retail sector has more than 133,000 businesses contributes about 5% of GDP.

