The production designer of Netflix's 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' explains why he didn't make the house seem scary

Eike Schroter/Netflix Inside the chapel at Bly Manor.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” tells the story of a nanny and two young children as they navigate supernatural occurrences in 1980s England.

Like its popular predecessor, “The Haunting of Hill House,” the mansion in the show is a character in and of itself.

While the story is set in England, the set is spread across sound stages in Vancouver, Canada.

Insider spoke to the show’s production designer, Patricio M. Farrell, who told us about designing and building the mansion.

Early in the first episode of the Netflix horror series “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” one of the characters takes everyone on a tour of the eponymous Bly Manor while frequently commenting it is “perfectly splendid.”

Of course, as the title of the show betrays, the events that are set to unfold there won’t be “perfectly splendid.” The sprawling mansion and the grounds quickly become a backdrop where the characters meet their fate.

Insider spoke to the production designer of the show, Patricio M. Farrell, about the process behind designing and building the mansion, which is spread across a studio in Vancouver, Canada.

Farrell also worked on ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ but said he went in a different direction for the home in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

While both series share the same creator, Mike Flanagan, and some actors, like Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” tell entirely different stories.

Whereas “Hill House” is based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name about a troubled family, “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” is based on novelist Henry James’s 1898 novella and follows an American nanny, Dani, who moves to England after some tragic developments in her personal life. She finds a job caring for two young orphans, Miles and Flora. As the series progresses, Dani realises things at the manor are much more disturbing than they first appear.

Farrell worked on both shows as the production designer, and collaborated with the showrunners, the art director, and set designers to bring Bly Manor to life. This involved location scouting, choosing elements that go into each set, and curating the overall look of the mansion.

“Both seasons were a dream for me to be able to develop such places where the name of this show is the one thing I’m designing. So that’s quite an opportunity that I don’t take lightly,” said Farrell who has also worked on popular movies like “Jurassic Park,” “Practical Magic,” and “The Haunting,” according to his IMDB page.

The houses in the two Netflix series could not be more different. The mansion at the centre of “Hill House” is a mix of Gothic, Moorish, and Baroque styles, as Farrell previously told Deadline’s Matt Grobar. It is an imposing, menacing presence that characters are repeatedly warned to stay away from:

Netflix An exterior shot of Hill House.

Bly Manor, on the other hand, is more sprawling and inviting. Farrell calls Hill House “oppressive,” but says that Bly Manor is “much more subdued, it’s more airy, even more contemporary in style.”

Netflix An exterior shot of Bly Manor.

The house is a three-story structure. Inside the manor, viewers see an impressive foyer and double staircases. On the ground floor, there’s a huge kitchen and the butler’s pantry. Up the stairs are the children’s rooms, the primary bedroom, and the nanny’s room.

There’s also an attic, a basement, a chapel, and a lake on the grounds.

Bly Manor is meant to seem open and inviting, and its large windows and soft colour palette reflect that

Eike Schroter/Netflix Miles and Dani in his bedroom.

The colours in the rooms, especially the classroom and the children’s bedrooms, are soft pastels. Most rooms, with the exception of the attic and the basement, have big windows that let plenty of natural light in. Additionally, the mansion is surrounded by open space with gardens and greenery, adding to the pastoral atmosphere.

“In ‘Hill House,’ we used a lot of wainscoting and very heavy moldings everywhere, and wallpapers that would look like you could see faces everywhere,” Farrell said, “In ‘Bly Manor,’ we use a lot more plaster and a lot more colour to make a difference and to make it more inviting.”

The softer approach to Bly Manor is reflected in the show’s plot, which is more heartbreaking than horrifying, as several critics pointed out.

It took the crew about 2 months to build the set for a mansion in the English countryside in Vancouver, Canada

Netflix The double staircase near the entrance to the house.

The inspiration for the mansion, Farrell told Insider, came primarily from the script and the classic architecture of an English manor and gardens. He referred to books like “The Story of Romanesque Architecture” by Francesca Prina and “Gothic Style” by Kathleen Mahoney in his research for designing Hill House and, later, Bly Manor.

Although the story is set against the backdrop of the English countryside in the 1980s, the set for the show was built on a soundstage in Vancouver, Canada. Farrell says he usually starts alone before assembling a bigger art team to help builds the sets. He estimates it takes been six to eight weeks to construct the initial sets and filming starts eight to 10 weeks after that.

Farrell told Insider that while most features of the house are real, the production team did rely on computer graphics for additional elements in the mansion’s exterior facade.

“We built the entrance to the house, then we built some windows, and then another balcony that is on the right corner of the house,” Farrell said of the parts of the house they designed and constructed from scratch.

Farrell told Insider that the crew also built the lake, which is very important to the show’s plot

Eike Schroter/Netflix The lake in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ was built from scratch.

He said that it took four to six weeks to build all exterior sets, like the chapel and the garden. Farrell also told Insider that the team built the lake (where important scenes in “Bly Manor” take place) from scratch. They dug the lake, and then once they were done filming, filled it back up again.

The reason behind building it from scratch is a simple one: They didn’t find a lake that fit their vision perfectly enough, according to Farrell.

“There are strict guidelines and laws in regards to what can be done, in terms of buildings and permanent structures on any given piece of land,” Farrell said, explaining why they had to fill it back up. “In this case, permission was given for us to do what we needed to do, as long as we preserved all the actual dirt we had to remove to dig the lake and all other endeavours, as long as we put it right back from where we took it.”

Farrell told Insider that parts of the lake were also heated â€” certainly a welcome addition for actors who had to shoot scenes partly or fully submerged in water.

