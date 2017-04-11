A production company 'fixed' the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad with real protest footage

YouTube Production company ThirtyRev wanted to teach Pepsi how to make a protest video.

Production company ThirtyRev has recut the hugely controversial Pepsi protest ad with real footage from the Standing Rock demonstrations in the US.

On its website ThirtyRev said: “We believe in creating films that contribute towards making the world a safe, just and sustainable place.”

The new video (watch it in full below), first spotted on Mashable, is simply entitled “Fixed Pepsi Ad.”

It cuts together footage from the yearlong protest against the construction of a pipeline which would run underneath the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and is set to Skip Marley’s “Lions,” the same song as the original Pepsi ad. It ends on the Pepsi logo and the ironically placed tagline “Water is life.”

Joseph von Meding, filmmaker at ThirtyRev, told Business Insider the Pepsi ad didn’t bring out an emotional response, which a protest video should. “It came across as a bunch of advertising execs using a 20- or 30-year-old advertising playbook with a sprinkling of those recent ‘cool protests’ thrown into the mix,” he said.

Pepsi faced significant backlash after releasing its ad, which starred Kendall Jenner walking through a protest with a can of Pepsi that she handed to a police officer as a way to resolve the conflict. People called the ad tone “tone deaf” and suggested it co-opted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.