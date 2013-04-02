Help Wanted: Business Insider Tech Team Needs PHP Developers And Product Managers

Business Insider’s CTO Pax Dickinson with some recruiting schwagBusiness Insider’s tech team is growing. We’re looking to bring on three important new hires.



Senior PHP Developer: Experienced backend PHP developer with Symfony 2 experience. Apply here >>

Mobile Product Manager: Build the mobile experience for the web’s fastest-growing business news source. Apply here >>

Web Product Manager: Oversee the development of new features on the site, working closely with the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company. Apply here >>

Business Insider is a great place to work. We’re well funded and growing like a weed, and opportunities to work on cool projects abound. Traffic is huge and growing all the time, so you can make an impact building things that millions of people will use. It’s an exciting time to be here, and we face unique challenges every day due to the demands of our huge audience, the 24/7 news cycle, and the dynamic growth of mobile.

The tech team also handles basic administration of our scalable server infrastructure, and we get exposure to cutting edge technology such as MongoDB, due to our close association with 10gen. Our product team pushes the boundary on feature development, resulting in a varied and interesting assortment of tech challenges to solve.

These positions are based in NYC — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Park Avenue South.

We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please apply at the links above. Thanks in advance.

