Product Hunt, the VC industry's go-to site to discover the next big thing, put a clever twist in its new app

Product Hunt launched its Mac app on Thursday, and it comes with an interesting twist.

Instead of creating a full-blown Mac app that you’d launch from the dock, Product Hunt for Mac is tucked away into the toolbar at the top of your screen, offering quick access to the Reddit-like list of new products vying for upvotes.

Since its launch just over two years ago, Product Hunt has quickly emerged as the go-to place for those in the tech and venture capital space to discover what people are buzzing about, whether it’s a new app, startup, service, or device.

“Unlike many other mobile-centric consumer sites, a majority of people in the Product Hunt community use it on the desktop, often on a Mac,” Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover told Business Insider in an email. “We wanted to offer a way for people to easily stay updated on what’s trending throughout the day. Simply click the ‘P’ icon to view the day’s most upvoted products, games, podcasts, and books. As new things are added, a counter will increment and newly added trending posts will appear at the top of the feed to make it easy to see what’s new.”

After trying it out for a day or two, it feels like Hoover and the team made the right call going with a toolbar app. I visit ProductHunt.com a lot more than I open up the app on my iPhone, and being able to peek at new submissions feels like it compliments rather than competes with the web-browsing experience. If I see something I want to explore further, I just click on it and it will bring up that product’s details in a browser tab.

You can download Product Hunt for Mac over at the Mac App Store.

