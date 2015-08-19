Product Hunt takes aim at Reddit and Twitter by introducing live interviews

Today, Product Hunt launched Product Hunt LIVE, an upcoming series of live Q&As with people who help create new things — founders, investors, musicians, authors, game makers, and even entertainers.

Product Hunt has already fast become the go-to place to find innovative new apps and products, but now it’s further focusing on the people behind those things, following in the same vein as Reddit’s live AMAs (Ask Me Anything) and Twitter’s Q&As.

Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover says this new series isn’t just for high-profile people, but anyone building something cool. And they already have a whooping 100 people lined up: from Ben Horowitz to Amanda Palmer, and BJ Novak to Dave McClure. They even snagged Nas and Ashton Kutcher.

Hoover says that while makers have always joined the conversation on Product Hunt, these discussions were limited to a product launch event. This is a chance for the dialogue to expand outside of that.

Anyone who registers for Product Hunt can submit questions, similar to Reddit AMAs. And before each chat, you can subscribe to email notifications so you don’t forget to join.

See a full list of the schedule over at Product Hunt. The first one is with Adam Lisagor, a director and founder of the production company Sandwich Video, on August 18 at 3 p.m. PT.

