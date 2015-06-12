The best place to discover hot new startups will now help you find fun games too

Steve Jennings/Getty Product Hunt founder and CEO Ryan Hoover.

Product Hunt has become a must-read for startup founders and investors looking to see what the next big thing will be.

The popular website and app curates a daily list of new tech products that the community can upvote, and the goal is to surface the most interesting new arrivals for those in the tech industry to discover and discuss.

Now, Product Hunt wants to become a hot destination for discovering new games, too.

On Thursday, the company announced that it will be expanding its coverage for the first time to include a new games category, and it’s hired Russ Frushtick, co-founder of the Vox-owned video game publication Polygon, to helm its games coverage.

Product Hunt founder and CEO Ryan Hoover told Business Insider that the new section of the site will feature “everything from indies to mobile games to board games and competitive card games, as curated by the community.”

Just like the tech category, users will be able to upvote and downvote submitted games — similar to Reddit — or they can dive into the comments for a chance to talk with the game’s founder or discover special offers that are exclusive to Product Hunters.

A large part of what has made Product Hunt so popular is its engaged community of startup founders, tech enthusiasts, and investors, which even include celebrities like Snoop Dogg. A firm believer of “building in public,” Hoover says he involved the community in the design of Product Hunt Games, sharing early design mockups and ideas so the community could give feedback.

Hoover says Product Hunt Games is still considered an open beta, but those with Product Hunt account will be able to sign in and browse the new games category starting today.

If you already have a Product Hunt account, you can take a look at Product Hunt Games by clicking here.

